News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Why Indian football is in a big crisis

Why Indian football is in a big crisis

Source: PTI
July 19, 2022 23:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Indian football being hit with a FIFA ban looked a real possibility on Tuesday after the commercial partners of the sport's governing body in the country approached the Supreme Court over contentious clauses in the draft constitution.

 

Many state associations and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) marketing partners who run the Indian Super League (ISL), have both filed separate intervention applications in the apex court with the main bone of contention being which among the I-League and ISL would be the country's top-tier league going ahead.

In its application, the FSDL has mentioned that the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) has "failed" to take into consideration its objections and also "rejected" certain suggestions.

The case will come up for hearing on Thursday.

A FIFA-AFC team, which had visited the country last month to take stock of the situation after the Supreme Court ousted the office bearers led by Praful Patel, had set strict deadlines to hold elections by September 15.

In the clause related to the country's foremost men's league it is mentioned that the league will be run by the AIFF with promotion and relegation in place.

Though not mentioned in as many words, it is clear that the clause was referring to the AIFF-managed I-League as the country's top league, something that did not go well with FSDL, as its product ISL was accorded recognition as the top-tier league in October 2019 by Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The ISL does not have promotion and relegation.

In the intervention application, it mentions that the applicant is constrained to approach the top court as "certain exclusive rights and entitlements" granted in favour of the applicant under a long-term agreement -- Master Rights Agreement on December 9, 2010, are being "totally disregarded and violated by virtue of certain provisions contained in the proposed Constitution of the AIFF".

"It is the humble submission of the applicant that the Committee of Administrators has failed to take into consideration and has even rejected certain material suggestions and objections to the Constitution of the AIFF made by the Applicant herein.

"Further the said provisions are also against the development and promotion of football in India," it added in its application.

The state associations, represented by a seven-member panel, had earlier written to the FIFA that several clauses of the final draft constitution, prepared by the COA, were discriminatory and illogical.

During a meeting between the COA and state FAs, Goa supported the I-League as the top league, as representative Joaquim Alemao and Valanka Alemao represent I-League club Churchill Brothers.

Most of the other state units opposed the clause in the draft to put I-League over ISL.

With the FSDL and state units raising objections against more than 20 points , there is a big possibility of the country getting banned by world football governing body FIFA.

The FSDL annually pays Rs 55 crore for rights and license to run the ISL.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Paul Pogba's elder brother joins ATK Mohun Bagan
Paul Pogba's elder brother joins ATK Mohun Bagan
FIFA tells AIFF to hold elections to avoid ban
FIFA tells AIFF to hold elections to avoid ban
Did AIFF hire astrologer to change team's fortune?
Did AIFF hire astrologer to change team's fortune?
Transfers: Bayern sign defender De Ligt from Juventus
Transfers: Bayern sign defender De Ligt from Juventus
Sundar shines on county debut for Lancashire
Sundar shines on county debut for Lancashire
ED arrests Mumbai's ex-police chief Sanjay Pandey
ED arrests Mumbai's ex-police chief Sanjay Pandey
5 women held in Kerala NEET frisking row
5 women held in Kerala NEET frisking row

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

More like this

U-17 women's asst coach sacked for 'sexual misconduct'

U-17 women's asst coach sacked for 'sexual misconduct'

What are Mrs & Mr Messi Doing In Paris?

What are Mrs & Mr Messi Doing In Paris?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances