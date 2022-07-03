News
U-17 women's assistant coach sacked for 'sexual misconduct'

Source: PTI
July 03, 2022 21:07 IST
IMAGE: Alex Ambrose was suspended and called back from Norway for the "misconduct" with a player during a training and exposure tour of Europe. Photograph: AIFF

The Indian women Under-17 team's assistant coach Alex Ambrose has been sacked for alleged sexual misconduct, S Y Quraishi, a member of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) overseeing the All India Football Federation, said on Sunday.

 

Former India international Ambrose was suspended and called back from Norway for the "misconduct" with a player during a training and exposure tour of Europe.

"Alex Ambrose, Asstt Head Coach of Under 17 Women's team has been sacked for sexual misconduct. Further action under process," Quraishi tweeted.

The team is touring Europe as part of preparations for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India is hosting from October 11-30.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA), which is managing the affairs of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), had apprised the Sports Authority of India (SAI) about the incident.

Head coach Thomas Dennerby was a witness to the "incident" and he immediately reported it to the AIFF, since it involved a minor.

The U-17 World Cup matches will take place in three cities — Bhubaneswar, Goa and Navi Mumbai.

India have been clubbed with USA, Morocco and Brazil in Group A of the tournament.

India will begin their campaign against USA on the opening day, followed by matches against Morocco and Brazil on October 14 and 17 respectively.

All of India's group-stage games will be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
