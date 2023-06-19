News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Why Raducanu wishes she had not won US Open

Why Raducanu wishes she had not won US Open

June 19, 2023 00:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Since then I've had a lot of setbacks, one after the other. I am resilient, my tolerance is high, but it's not easy.'

IMAGE: Emma Raducanu surged out of nowhere to win the 2021 US Open but could not follow up on that success due to recurrent injuries. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu said she sometimes wishes she had not won the Grand Slam due to the pressure that came with the success and instant fame.

 

The then 18-year-old surged out of nowhere to win the 2021 tournament in style, without dropping a single set during the nine matches she played before the final, but could not follow up on that success due to recurrent injuries.

"That moment on the court, when I was celebrating, I was like, I would literally trade any struggle in the world for this moment," Raducanu told the Sunday Times.

"Since then I've had a lot of setbacks, one after the other. I am resilient, my tolerance is high, but it's not easy. And sometimes I think to myself I wish I'd never won the US Open."

The win came with praise but also exposed Raducanu to a previously unknown world, often ruthless and paved with expectations.

"I had to mature very quickly. When I won I was extremely naive," Raducanu said.

"What I have realised in the past two years, the tour and everything that comes with it, it's not a very nice, trusting and safe space. You have to be on guard because there are a lot of sharks out there.

"I think people in the industry, especially with me because I was 19, now 20, they see me as a piggy bank. It has been difficult to navigate. I have been burnt a few times. I have learnt, keep your circle as small as possible."

Raducanu missed this year's French Open and will be absent from Wimbledon too while she recovers from surgery on her wrists and ankle.

"The pain escalated last summer after Wimbledon," she said.

"I started with a new coach and I was really motivated to get going. We were overtraining... and I carried on even through pain because I didn't want to be perceived as weak."

Raducanu is currently without a coach after splitting with Sebastian Sachs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
For Satwik-Chirag, Indonesia triumph 'just the start'
For Satwik-Chirag, Indonesia triumph 'just the start'
Miss You Baba: Sachin's emotional note on Father's Day
Miss You Baba: Sachin's emotional note on Father's Day
Cong puppet or BJP supporter? Sakshi-Babita lock horns
Cong puppet or BJP supporter? Sakshi-Babita lock horns
Ashes PHOTOS: Rain halts Australia's charge on Day 3
Ashes PHOTOS: Rain halts Australia's charge on Day 3
PIX: India crowned Intercontinental Cup champions!
PIX: India crowned Intercontinental Cup champions!
Protesting wrestlers join Asian Games trials
Protesting wrestlers join Asian Games trials
54 dead, 400 admitted to UP hospital amid intense heat
54 dead, 400 admitted to UP hospital amid intense heat

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

PIX: India crowned Intercontinental Cup champions!

PIX: India crowned Intercontinental Cup champions!

Protesting wrestlers join Asian Games trials

Protesting wrestlers join Asian Games trials

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances