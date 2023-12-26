News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Why Anju Bobby George is envious of today's athletes?

Why Anju Bobby George is envious of today's athletes?

Source: PTI
December 26, 2023 12:06 IST
I envy today''s athletes because I was in wrong era: Anju Bobby George

Anju Bobby George

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Anju Bobby George/Instagram

India's first-ever World Athletics Championship medalist, Anju Bobby George, says she competed 'in the wrong era', praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's eagerness to promote and transform sports in the country.

Speaking at a program organised at the PM's residence on Christmas, the legendary long jumper stated, "As a sportsperson, I have been here for almost 25 years, and I'm witnessing a lot of changes. When I won India's first global medal 20 years ago, even my department was not ready to give me a promotion. But after Neeraj Chopra won a medal, I have seen changes... the way we are celebrating... I envy them because I was in the wrong era," Anju said during the event.

Anju, who won a bronze medal in the women's long jump at the 2003 World Championships in Athletics in Paris, spoke about women empowerment and how the country now celebrates athletes' accomplishments.

 

Anju Bobby George"Women empowerment is not just a word now. Every Indian girl is ready to dream, and they know their dreams will come true," she said.

The PM interacted with the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas, and Anju was among the prominent persons who attended the event. "I think in the near future, we will be at the top of the sports world," she said.

Among her other achievements, Anju bagged a gold medal at the 2003 Afro-Asian Games and achieved her personal best of 6.83m at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, which brought her the fifth position. She was awarded the Arjuna Award in 2002, Khel Ratna in 2003, and the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award, in 2004.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
