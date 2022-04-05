News
Who should the next Manchester United manager?

Who should the next Manchester United manager?

April 05, 2022 09:07 IST
IMAGE: Mauricio Pochettino led Tottenham Hotspur to the Champions League final in the 2018-19 season before joining PSG in January 2021, where he has helped them win two trophies.. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty Images

Wayne Rooney said he would pick Paris St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino over Ajax Amsterdam manager Erik ten Hag to take over his former club Manchester United.

 

British media has linked Pochettino and Ten Hag to the top job at United, with interim manager Ralf Rangnick's tenure set to end after this season.

Pochettino led Tottenham Hotspur to the Champions League final in the 2018-19 season before joining PSG in January 2021, where he has helped them win two trophies.

"Pochettino has done it in the Premier League. He knows the league," Derby County manager Rooney told Sky Sports.

"If I'm choosing between those two, I'd go for Pochettino. He would need time and given time he would do well.

"Pochettino is a top manager and he knows how to work with top-class players and young players. They need to get that blend right because they can't afford to fail again."

United are seventh in the Premier League on 51 points with eight matches left to play.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
