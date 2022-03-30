News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » British teen jailed for racial abuse against Rashford

British teen jailed for racial abuse against Rashford

March 30, 2022 20:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rashford

IMAGE: Marcus Rashford has faced multiple racist attacks following England's loss in the Euro 2020 Final. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

A British teenager has been sentenced to six weeks in prison after racially abusing England's Marcus Rashford on Twitter after last year's European Championship final, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Wednesday.

Justin Lee Price, 19, from Worcester, previously admitted to sending a grossly offensive message by public communication network at a hearing at Worcester Magistrates Court on March 17.

Price was sentenced at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday. He initially tried to avoid detection by changing his Twitter username after the post was reported, the CPS said.

The teenager denied the offence in the first police interview following his arrest but admitted to posting the tweet when questioned for a second time.

"Price targeted a footballer based on the colour of his skin and his action was clearly racist and a hate crime," Mark Johnson, a senior crown prosecutor for CPS West Midlands, said in a statement.

"Those who racially abuse footballers ruin the game for all. I hope this case sends out the message that we will not tolerate racism, and offenders will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

Rashford and his England team mates Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were targeted with online abuse after missing their penalties in the shootout against Italy in July.

Douglas Mackay, the CPS sports lead prosecutor, said hate crimes relating to sporting events have been on the rise in recent years.

"The UK Football Policing Unit's internal mid-season report has shown a significant rise in football-related criminality compared to pre-pandemic levels," he added.

"There is no place for hate in football, and hate crimes such as this have significant impact on victims."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Fitting farewell for Warnie at MCG memorial
PIX: Fitting farewell for Warnie at MCG memorial
ICC Test Rankings: Ashwin rises; Rohit, Kohli slip
ICC Test Rankings: Ashwin rises; Rohit, Kohli slip
PIX: Portugal, Poland punch ticket to Qatar World Cup
PIX: Portugal, Poland punch ticket to Qatar World Cup
Axix Bank buys Citi's India business for Rs 12,325 cr
Axix Bank buys Citi's India business for Rs 12,325 cr
India to lead security pillar in Bay of Bengal group
India to lead security pillar in Bay of Bengal group
Imran shares proof of foreign conspiracy but no names
Imran shares proof of foreign conspiracy but no names
AAP cries murder as BJP workers deface Kejri house
AAP cries murder as BJP workers deface Kejri house

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

'Kohli is the Cristiano Ronaldo of cricket'

'Kohli is the Cristiano Ronaldo of cricket'

The Cutest IPL Pic You Will See Today

The Cutest IPL Pic You Will See Today

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances