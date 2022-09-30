News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » When P T Usha created history

When P T Usha created history

By Rediff Sports
September 30, 2022 19:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

P T Usha won four Asian Games gold medals and set and broke many national and Asian records during her glorious career,

IMAGE: P T Usha won four Asian Games gold medals and set and broke many national and Asian records during her glorious career. Photograph: Kind courtesy P T Usha/Twitter

One of India's most decorated track and field athletes, P T Usha on Friday went down memory lane. 

The legendary athlete marked a major feat in her career with a simply worded tweet and a photograph. 

 

'37 years ago, I scripted history in the world of athletics by winning 5 Gold & 1 bronze at Jakarta during the 6th Asian Track & Field Meet. A feat that still remains unsurpassed by any male or female athlete,' she posted on her Twitter handle.

The Payyoli Express, as she is known, won four Asian Games gold medals and set and broke many national and Asian records during her glorious career.

Athletic legend Pilavullakandi Thekkeparambil Usha took oath in Hindi as a member of the Rajya Sabha on July 22, 2022.

Usha, who missed an Olympic medal by 1/100th of a second is Los Angeles in 1984, was nominated to the Upper House on July 6, days after she turned 58 on June 27.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Sports
COMMENT
Print this article
The Rediff Interview / P T Usha
P T Usha's coach O M Nambiar passes away
P T Usha's coach O M Nambiar passes away
PT Usha nominated for IAAF's Veteran Pin
PT Usha nominated for IAAF's Veteran Pin
Sharjeel gets bail in sedition case, will stay in jail
Sharjeel gets bail in sedition case, will stay in jail
Will clean image, loyalty to Gandhis help Kharge?
Will clean image, loyalty to Gandhis help Kharge?
Auto driver who hosted Kejriwal for dinner is Modi fan
Auto driver who hosted Kejriwal for dinner is Modi fan
Fiscal deficit touches 32.6% of annual target till Aug
Fiscal deficit touches 32.6% of annual target till Aug

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

Payyoli Express In Rajya Sabha

Payyoli Express In Rajya Sabha

Bhajji Takes A Selfie With P T Usha

Bhajji Takes A Selfie With P T Usha

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances