When P T Usha created history

IMAGE: P T Usha won four Asian Games gold medals and set and broke many national and Asian records during her glorious career. Photograph: Kind courtesy P T Usha/Twitter

One of India's most decorated track and field athletes, P T Usha on Friday went down memory lane.

The legendary athlete marked a major feat in her career with a simply worded tweet and a photograph.

'37 years ago, I scripted history in the world of athletics by winning 5 Gold & 1 bronze at Jakarta during the 6th Asian Track & Field Meet. A feat that still remains unsurpassed by any male or female athlete,' she posted on her Twitter handle.

The Payyoli Express, as she is known, won four Asian Games gold medals and set and broke many national and Asian records during her glorious career.

Athletic legend Pilavullakandi Thekkeparambil Usha took oath in Hindi as a member of the Rajya Sabha on July 22, 2022.

Usha, who missed an Olympic medal by 1/100th of a second is Los Angeles in 1984, was nominated to the Upper House on July 6, days after she turned 58 on June 27.