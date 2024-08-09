When double Olympic medallist Manu met Rahul Gandhi

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Congress/X

Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker met the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi at the Parliament House in the national capital on Friday.

The Indian National Congress shared a photograph of Bhaker with Rahul Gandhi on X. She was accompanied by her coach Jaspal Rana and her parents.

Earlier at the Paris Olympics, Manu Bhaker scripted history when she became the first Indian to win two medals at the same Olympics. Bhaker and her partner Sarabjot Singh secured bronze in the 10 M Air Pistol Mixed team event.

"Today @realmanubhaker who brought pride to the country by winning two bronze medals in the Paris Olympics met the Leader of the Opposition Shri @RahulGandhi," Congress wrote on X while sharing the picture.