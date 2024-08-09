News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Boxing in danger of being excluded from next Olympics!

Boxing in danger of being excluded from next Olympics!

Last updated on: August 09, 2024 21:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
IMAGE: International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach during the press conference in Paris. Photograph: Carlos Perez Gallardo

A decision on boxing's inclusion at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics has to be made in 2025, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said on Friday.

The boxing competition at the Paris Olympics is being run by the IOC after it stripped the International Boxing Association (IBA) of recognition last year over its failure to implement reforms on governance and finance.

 

The IOC has not included the sport on the LA 2028 programme yet and has urged national boxing federations to create a new global boxing body or risk missing out on the Olympics in four years' time.

"During the course of next year, as soon as possible. But we cannot wait longer than the end of next year,"

Bach told a press conference when asked when the IOC would decide on the sport's inclusion or not for Los Angeles.

The Olympic body has said it will not run the boxing competition at the next Games. A new organisation called World Boxing was launched in 2023 and currently has 37 members, still far fewer than the IBA, but it is not recognised by the IOC. The IOC suspended the IBA in 2019 over governance, finance, refereeing and ethical issues and did not involve it in running the boxing events at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, before stripping it of recognition in 2023.

The IOC and IBA have been at loggerheads for days during the Paris Olympics over the participation of two female boxers, Algeria's Imane Khelif and Taiwanese Lin Yu-ting. The IBA banned them midway through last year's World Championships following a chromosome test, citing gender ineligibility, but the IOC has allowed them both to compete, saying they are women.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
No Pretensions, All Heart: Neeraj's Honest Interview
No Pretensions, All Heart: Neeraj's Honest Interview
'I am not only his wife, but also a die-hard fan'
'I am not only his wife, but also a die-hard fan'
Olympics: Disappointing finish for Indian relay team
Olympics: Disappointing finish for Indian relay team
Meghalaya varsity behind Guwahati flood jihad: Sarma
Meghalaya varsity behind Guwahati flood jihad: Sarma
16 out of 31 MPs on Waqf bill JPC are from NDA
16 out of 31 MPs on Waqf bill JPC are from NDA
Sreejesh set to become India junior coach
Sreejesh set to become India junior coach
Pregnant athletes send message of strength to women
Pregnant athletes send message of strength to women

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem showered with cash awards

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem showered with cash awards

'Neeraj, Nadeem show sport is beyond boundaries'

'Neeraj, Nadeem show sport is beyond boundaries'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances