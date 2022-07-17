News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » USA grabs historic 1-2-3 in 100m final!

USA grabs historic 1-2-3 in 100m final!

Last updated on: July 17, 2022 08:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Fred Kerley of the United States crosses the line first in his men's 100 metres semi-final heat at the World Athletics Championships in Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday.

IMAGE: USA’s Bronze medalist Trayvon Bromell, gold medalist Fred Kerley, and silver medalist Marvin Bracy pose after competing in the men's 100m final on Day 2 of the World Athletics Championships. Photograph: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Fred Kerleyled home an American clean sweep in the world championships 100 metres final on Saturday, the first since 1991, to send the home fans wild as the sport's dominant nation got a night to remember as they hosted the event for the first time.

 


Kerley timed his dip perfectly to clock 9.86 seconds as Marvin Bracy took silver and Trayvon Bromell bronze, both with 9.88 seconds but Bracy taking it by two thousandths of a second.

Fred Kerley of the United States crosses the line first in his men's 100 metres semi-final heat at the World Athletics Championships in Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Fred Kerley of the United States crosses the line first in his men's 100 metres semi-final heat at the World Athletics Championships in Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday. Photograph: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

A fourth American in the final, defending champion Christian Coleman, finished sixth.

Carl Lewis led clean sweeps in 1983 and 1991 but no nation has managed it since. The United States were allowed to enter four in the event - three qualifiers from their trials plus Coleman as the defending champion.

Jamaican threat Oblique Seville, the fastest of the qualifiers with 9.90, finished fourth in 9.97.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
3rd ODI: Should India Go Unchanged?
3rd ODI: Should India Go Unchanged?
India need to change batting approach in 3rd ODI
India need to change batting approach in 3rd ODI
FIH fires ultimatum to Hockey India
FIH fires ultimatum to Hockey India
PIX: Fajdek makes history with 5th World hammer title
PIX: Fajdek makes history with 5th World hammer title
Praggnanandhaa wins Paracin Open
Praggnanandhaa wins Paracin Open
FIH fires ultimatum to Hockey India
FIH fires ultimatum to Hockey India
India to send 322-strong contingent for CWG
India to send 322-strong contingent for CWG

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

More like this

PIX: Fajdek makes history with 5th World hammer title

PIX: Fajdek makes history with 5th World hammer title

Praggnanandhaa wins Paracin Open

Praggnanandhaa wins Paracin Open

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances