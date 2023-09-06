News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » What's so special about this Messi pic?

What's so special about this Messi pic?

September 06, 2023 12:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Lionel Messi

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sebastian Ramirez/X (formerly Twitter)

High school students in Argentina pieced together a massive mural of soccer superstar Leonel Messi out of thousands of recycled plastic bottle caps, with a video of the work of art shared widely online.

Almost nine months after the Argentine icon led the national team to global sport's biggest prize, the football-loving country is mired in a deep economic slump and political divisions with a high-stakes election looming later this year.

But love for Messi seems to loom even larger.

The new mural fills the floor of an open-air high school courtyard in the Grand Bourg neighbourhood, just outside the capital Buenos Aires.

 

It depicts the beaming forward holding aloft the golden World Cup trophy from last year's win in Qatar, along with a caption offering thanks to the team's tattooed captain.

Sebastian Ramirez, a teacher at the school, posted a video clip on social media that went viral summing up a widely-held assessment of Messi's legacy.

"A tribute to the greatest," he said.

Video of the mural's making showed dozens of children hunched over a colour-coded design and boxes of bottle caps scattered around.

Messi has proved a strong unifying force in the South American country, even as triple-digit inflation and the spiralling descent of the local currency dominates debate ahead of October's general election.

Radical libertarian Javier Milei leads the race, and has recently stoked controversy over harsh and at times vulgar criticism of Pope Francis, the country's other global icon.

The worst economic crisis in decades has swollen the ranks of the poor and fuelled anger with traditional party politics while also seen contributing to Milei's shock first-place showing in an August primary vote with 30% support.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Meet India's World Cup 15
Meet India's World Cup 15
Huihua betters Mirabai Chanu's World record
Huihua betters Mirabai Chanu's World record
Asian Games: 'We'll return with best medal count'
Asian Games: 'We'll return with best medal count'
Maratha activist on IV fluids as fast enters 9th day
Maratha activist on IV fluids as fast enters 9th day
As Mamata breathes fire, governor appoints another VC
As Mamata breathes fire, governor appoints another VC
Dividend fund managers see light in power stocks
Dividend fund managers see light in power stocks
Banks Or NBFCs? Where to Go For Student Loans?
Banks Or NBFCs? Where to Go For Student Loans?

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

What Are Kishan, Hardik Up To?

What Are Kishan, Hardik Up To?

51 Test Centuries Meets 800 Test Wickets

51 Test Centuries Meets 800 Test Wickets

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances