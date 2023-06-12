News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » What's Mbappe Doing At French Open Final?

What's Mbappe Doing At French Open Final?

By REDIFF SPORTS
June 12, 2023 07:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe, Zlatan Ibrahimovich greet each other at the French Open men's singles final. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Mbappe and Ibrahimovich enjoy the tennis on display. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

 

Novak Djokovic's parents, wife and children watched him win a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title at the Philippe Chatrier court on Sunday.

Watching with them were a galaxy of stars from the sporting and celluloid worlds. Take a look.

IMAGE: Djokovic's kids soak in the atmosphere. Photographs: Julian Finney/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: American football star Tom Brady watches the final alongside Jelena Djokovic. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Dijana Dokovic and Srdjan Djokovic cheer their son who turned 36 on May 22.Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

IMAGE: Jelena was in high school with Djoko when they first started dating. Photographs: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: F1 driver Pierre Gasly, left, watches the final. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: French football stars Olivier Giroud and Benjamin Pavard at the French Open final. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: What's got Giroud so concerned? Photographs: Julian Finney/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Former tennis player Gustavo Kuerten. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Hugh Grant turns on that famous charm as a child requests a selfie. Photographs: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Hugh Grant has been a spectator at previous Roland Garros finals. Photographs: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Casper Ruud's dad Christian Rudd watches his son face off against Djokovic. Photographs: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Tennis legend Stefan Edberg, who never won a French Open title (in the 1989 final, he lost in five sets to Michael Chang, 17, the youngest-ever man to win a Grand Slam), and partner Annette Hjort Olsen. Photographs: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE PIX! Why the rush, asks frustrated Djoko
SEE PIX! Why the rush, asks frustrated Djoko
French Open: Please take your seats!
French Open: Please take your seats!
French Open PIX: Swiatek nearly drops the Cup!
French Open PIX: Swiatek nearly drops the Cup!
Say Hello To Katrina's Sister Isabelle
Say Hello To Katrina's Sister Isabelle
Starc and Healy: World Cup Winners, Both
Starc and Healy: World Cup Winners, Both
Grand Slam No. 23! Djoko bags record-breaking win
Grand Slam No. 23! Djoko bags record-breaking win
Soldier's wife claims molestation by 40 in TN, 2 held
Soldier's wife claims molestation by 40 in TN, 2 held

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

PIX! Champ Djoko clinches 'toughest win'

PIX! Champ Djoko clinches 'toughest win'

Grand Slam No. 23! Djoko bags record-breaking win

Grand Slam No. 23! Djoko bags record-breaking win

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances