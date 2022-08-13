What CWG gold medallist Mirabai said after meeting PM

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with weightlifter Mirabbai Chanu during the felicitation ceremony of the Indian contingent for the Commonwealth Games 2022. Photograph: PTI

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had interacted with them before they left for the Commonwealth games 2022 which motivated them to perform for India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hosted the Commonwealth Games 2022 Indian contingent at his residence and praised the contribution of the athletes in making the country proud. India finished 4th in the medal tally winning a total of 61 medals at the CWG 2022, including 22 gold medals, 16 Silver and 23 Bronze medals.

Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Indian weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu won a gold medal with a combined lift of 201kg in the Women's 49kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022.

"Earlier people weren't aware of weightlifting, now there are players who are coming into weightlifting. PM Modi interacted with us before we left for the Commonwealth games. We feel empowered and are motivated to perform for India," Mirabai Chanu said.

Talking about her gold-winning play, in her first attempt at the Snatch category, Mirabai made a great start and successfully lifted 84kg. Mirabai successfully lifted the required 88kg in her second. She performed her personal best at the level of representing India. In the final attempt of the Snatch category, the Tokyo Olympics silver medalist failed to lift 90kg with exhibiting stunning power.

Mirabai created a new Commonwealth Games record by lifting 88kg in her second attempt in the snatch round.

She leads the race with a 12-kg gap from second-placed Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosoa.