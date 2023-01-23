WFI chief Singh's cook files plea in Delhi HC against wrestlers

IMAGE: Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat address a press conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi last week. Photograph: ANI

A petition has been moved in Delhi High Court against the wrestlers, who recently staged a protest against the Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, levelling serious charges of sexual harassment against him and the WFI coaches.

The plea alleged that the wrestlers have completely misused the sexual harassment laws by making them a mockery of justice. If any player had undergone sexual harassment, they must have acted in accordance with the law through police and courts etc.



The plea also seeks direction for registration of FIR against players including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and others for allegedly abusing the process of law by putting the WFI chief under extortion for making him resign.



Lawyer Sharikant Prasad after filing the plea stated that the petitioner in the matter is Vicky, who lives at 21, Ashoka Road, New Delhi the official residence of BJP MP Singh, and is working as his cook.



The plea further alleged that the protesting wrestlers have crossed their limits to tarnish the reputation and dignity of Singh by publicly making serious allegations of sexual harassment of women wrestlers.



Singh has been accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers and working like a dictator by some of the country's top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya.



The wrestlers decided to end their protest after a breakthrough was achieved during a marathon second round of talks with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday after Singh was asked to step aside till the charges are investigated.



The government decided to form an oversight committee which will investigate the allegations of sexual harassment of women wresters by the WFI president. The committee will also oversee the day-to-day affairs of the federation.