Home  » Sports » 'We have an able coach in Manolo Marquez'

'We have an able coach in Manolo Marquez'

Source: ANI
December 10, 2024 00:24 IST
'I know it's a pressure on the boys that it has been one year, but soon we will win a game. Don't worry, we are on the right track.'

India are yet to register a win under coach Manolo Marquez

IMAGE: India are yet to register a win under coach Manolo Marquez. Photograph: Kind courtesy Indian Football Team/X

The Indian football team has hit in a rough patch, as it has been without a win in the last one year. Addressing this concern, former Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri shared his insights and optimism for the future.

"Eventually, we probably will and should get an Indian coach. Right now, we have a very able coach who has proven what he can do," Chhetri told ANI, emphasising his faith in current head coach, Manolo Marquez.

 

"When I talk to all the boys in the camp, they say they all enjoy training and learning under Manolo. Don't worry, we will get there," he added.

Marquez replaced Igor Stimac, the former Croatian footballer, who was sacked as the India men's football team head coach in June following the team's poor performance in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification campaign.

Chhetri expressed confidence in the team's recent performances despite the lack of wins.

"We played very well against Vietnam; it was a 1-1 draw. We should have won the game. Also, against Malaysia, we should have won. We are very close to winning a game. I know the stats don't show it, and I know it's a pressure on the boys that it has been one year, but soon we will win a game. Don't worry, we are on the right track," he said.

Earlier in October, the Blue Tigers (India) faced Vietnam in a friendly match, ending in a 1-1 draw with Farukh Choudhary scoring for India. The team also showed promise against Malaysia, dominating the game before settling for another 1-1 draw in their final FIFA Friendly of the year at the Gachibowli Stadium.

When asked if he would consider coaching the national team in the future, Chhetri responded with humour, "Bass kar yaar (laughs). I am just enjoying being retired from the national team. Let me relax. Coaching, I am not that good at it. I don't know, I am not sure but then you say you should never say never, but there's no plan yet."

 

