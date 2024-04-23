News
'Vishy Anand's 'children' are on the loose'

'Vishy Anand's 'children' are on the loose'

By REDIFF SPORTS
April 23, 2024 20:33 IST
IMAGE: D Gukesh, right, 17, is the the youngest-ever challenger for the world title. Photograph: Kind courtesy Michal Walusza for FIDE/X

Garry Kasparov, who was World Chess Champion from 1984 to 2000, heaped praise on Grandmaster D Gukesh after his victory in the FIDE Candidates.

The 17-year-old Indian created history, winning the FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament 2024, becoming the youngest-ever challenger to the world title after an exciting final round in Toronto.

Congratulating Gukesh, Kasparov wrote on his X handle: 'Congratulations! The Indian earthquake in Toronto is the culmination of the shifting tectonic plates in the chess world as the 17 year old Gukesh D will face the Chinese champion Ding Liren for the highest title. The "children" of Vishy Anand are on the loose.'

'Look at the names of many of the top junior players in the USA and England to see that the Chinese and Indian Diaspora are just as passionate to achieve at chess.

 

Garry Kasparov's post on X

IMAGE: Garry Kasparov's post on X. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Garry Kasparov/X

In Round 14 of the FIDE Candidates, Gukesh used black pieces to hold rival championship contender Hikaru Nakamura to a draw and secure his victory.

'My next goal is to make it big at the World Championship. I am just planning to do my absolute best and try to do the right things,' Gukesh told ANI on Monday. 'And be in the ideal shape required to play good chess. And I hope things will go my way.'

'I haven't really thought about the preparations yet; I did not get much time to. I will soon start thinking about the match. I try to do as well as I can and give my absolute best everywhere possible. I am really eager to start preparing for the final. Going there and giving my best,' he added.

