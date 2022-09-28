News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Vietnem Open: Praneeth knocked out

Vietnem Open: Praneeth knocked out

Source: PTI
September 28, 2022 18:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

B Sai Praneeth suffered a first-round exit on Wednesday

IMAGE: B Sai Praneeth suffered a first-round exit on Wednesday. Photograph: Matt Roberts/Getty Images

Tokyo Olympian B Sai Praneeth suffered a shock defeat at the hands of fellow Indian Rithvik Sanjeevi Satish Kumar in the men's singles second round at the Vietnam Open Super 100 badminton tournament in Ho Chi Minh on Wednesday.

A former World Championships bronze medallist, Praneeth, who has been struggling for form for the last one year, lost 21-17, 18-21, 13-21 to Satish Kumar to make another early exit from a tournament.

 

Satish Kumar, who had finished runner-up at Bangladesh International Challenge in December last year, will now face Malaysia's Ong Ken Yon next.

In other results in the men's singles, Meiraba Luwang Maisnam eked out a thrilling 21-16, 18-21, 21-14 win over Malaysia's Kok Jing Hong to set up a fight with Chinese Taipei's Chi Yu Jen, who beat India's eighth seed Mithun Manjunath 21-17, 21-7 in another match.

S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian also notched up an sensational win over Indonesian veteran Tommy Sugiarto 14-21, 22-20, 21-12 in the second round.

He will next meet Chinese Chia Hao, who defeated India's Raghu Mariswamy 21-16, 21-15 in a lop-sided contest.

Harshit Aggarwal defeated Mongolia's Batdavaa Munkhbat 21-15, 21-13 to be pitted against Japan's third seed Kodai Naraoka in the third round.

Kiran Kumar Mekala saw off Myanmar's Phone Pyae Naing 16-21, 21-14, 21-19 and will face Malaysia's Cheam June Wei next.

In the women's singles, Ruthvika Shivani Gadde progressed to the pre-quarterfinals after getting a walkover from his opponent and will face Vietnam's Thi Trang (B) Vu next.

Prerana Neeluri will meet top seed Aya Ohori of Japan in the second round after she opened her campaign with a 21-16 21-14 win over local player Thi Ngoc Lan Nguyen.

Ira Sharma and Rituparna Das also made it to the second round with straight game wins.

While Ira beat Vietnam's Thi Anh Tran 21-13, 21-14, Rituparna defeated another Vietnamese in Bich Phuong Bhi 21-12, 21-17.

The mixed doubles pair of N Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor advanced to the second round after beating compatriots Hariharan Amsakarunan and SS Lakshmi Priyanka Subramanian 14-21, 21-9, 21-12.

Another Indian pair of Bokka Navaneeth and Priya Konjengbam also progressed to the second round.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Shami tests negative for COVID-19
Shami tests negative for COVID-19
ICC Rankings: Suryakumar inches closer to No 1
ICC Rankings: Suryakumar inches closer to No 1
Djokovic wants Federer-like farewell
Djokovic wants Federer-like farewell
Am also dynast, even Modi can't finish me off: Munde
Am also dynast, even Modi can't finish me off: Munde
Lt General Anil Chauhan (retd) appointed next CDS
Lt General Anil Chauhan (retd) appointed next CDS
Rupee sinks 37p to close at all-time low of 81.90/USD
Rupee sinks 37p to close at all-time low of 81.90/USD
Dearness allowance of central govt staff hiked by 4%
Dearness allowance of central govt staff hiked by 4%

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

What's Dada Doing At Lords?

What's Dada Doing At Lords?

Waugh picks Bumrah-Shaheen as new-ball partners

Waugh picks Bumrah-Shaheen as new-ball partners

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances