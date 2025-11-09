HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Vidit Gujrathi dumped out of World Chess Cup

Vidit Gujrathi dumped out of World Chess Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 09, 2025 21:16 IST

x

There are five Indians left in the fray after the first three rounds.

Vidit Gujrathi

IMAGE: Indian GM Vidit Gujrathi was eliminated from the FIDE World Cup after losing the second 10+10 game to Sam Shankland of the US. Photograph: Michal Walusza/FIDE

Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi bowed out of the World Chess Cup after a 2.5-3.5 loss to Sam Shankland of United States in the second set of tie-break games of third round, in Panjim on Sunday.

On what turned out to be a dramatic day, S L Narayanan also had to concede defeat against Yangyi Yu of China in the first set of tie-break games but V Karthik continued with his dream run and defeated Deac Bogdan-Daniel of Romania 1.5-0.5.

Karthik reached the fourth round which means there are five Indians left in the fray after the first three rounds.

The two favourites Arjun Erigaisi and R Praggnanandhaa, and P Harikrishna who shown sublime form and world junior champion V Pranav, who has proved that he is the next big Indian star in the making, have already qualified by winning the games under classical format itself.

It will be a test of time for the five Indians in the last 32 stage in the event that started with 206 players. With top three slots at stake for the next Candidates' tournament, it seems that the battles will be even more interesting in the rounds to come.

 

Meanwhile, Gujrathi became the third biggest casualty from Indian perspective in the tournament after the ouster of world champion D Gukesh who lost under classical games against Frederic Svane of Germany, and Aravindh Chithambaram who went down to Karthik as early as in round two.

For V Karthik, this is turning out to be the event of a lifetime as he has now got into the stage from where one more victory will push him to the pre-quarterfinals.

Round 3 results: D Gukesh lost to Svane Frederic (Ger) 0.5-1.5; Shamsiddin Vokhidov (Uzb) drew with Arjun Erigaisi 0.5-1.5.; R Praggnanandhaa beat Robert Hovhannisyan (Arm) 1.5-0.5; Alexander Donchenko (Ger) beat Anish Giri (Ned) 1.5-0.5; M Pranesh lost to Vincent Keymer (Ger) 0.5-1.5; Wei Yi (Chn) beat Benjamin Gledura (Hun) 1-1, 1.5-0.5; Jose Martínez (Mex) beat Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb) 2-0; Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze) lost to Nils Grandelius (Swe) 0.5-1.5; Michael Adams (Eng) lost to L Lodici (Ita) 0.5-1.5; Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra) drew with Vladislav Artemiev (Fid) 1-1, 1-1, 1-1, 1-1, 0-1; Gabriel Sargissian (Arm) beat Diptayan Ghosh 1.5-0.5; Le Quang Liem (Vie) drew with Jeffery Xiong (Usa) 1.5-0.5; Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus (Tur) lost to Richard Rapport (Hun) 1-1, 0.5-1.5; Levon Aronian (Usa) drew with A R Salem Saleh (Uae) 1.5-0.5; N Theodorou (Gre ) lost to Javokhir Sindarov (Uzb) 0.5-1.5.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'PM Modi knew about all players including my journey'
'PM Modi knew about all players including my journey'
Ranji Trophy: Young Kushagra dazzles with double ton
Ranji Trophy: Young Kushagra dazzles with double ton
Ex-Afghan player slams Cricket Australia, hails BCCI
Ex-Afghan player slams Cricket Australia, hails BCCI
8 Sixes In A Row! Meghalaya Batter Scripts History
8 Sixes In A Row! Meghalaya Batter Scripts History
PIX: PV Sindhu gets a taste of NBA
PIX: PV Sindhu gets a taste of NBA

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Hitesh's Dill Mutton Liver

webstory image 2

Asus Unleashes ROG Xbox Ally Consoles In India

webstory image 3

8 Ways To Ensure Your Diet Is Low Sodium

VIDEOS

ICC Women World Cup star Renuka Thakur visits hometown offers prayers at Hatshewari Mata Temple1:27

ICC Women World Cup star Renuka Thakur visits hometown...

PM Modi interacts with stakeholders at Silver Jubilee celebrations of Uttarakhand Foundation Day1:15

PM Modi interacts with stakeholders at Silver Jubilee...

Harsh Sanghavi attends 150th birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda in Tapi Janajateeya Gaurav Diwas2:39

Harsh Sanghavi attends 150th birth anniversary of Lord...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO