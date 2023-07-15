News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » US Open: Lakshya in semis; Sindhu ousted

US Open: Lakshya in semis; Sindhu ousted

Source: PTI
July 15, 2023 13:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Lakshya Sen advanced to the US Open semis with a confident win over compatriot S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian

IMAGE: Lakshya Sen advanced to the US Open semis with a confident win over compatriot S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian. Photograph: Lakshya Sen/Twitter

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu suffered a straight-games defeat to crash out in the quarter-finals, but Lakshya Sen marched into the last-four stage of the US Open Super 300 badminton tournament in Council Bluffs, USA, on Friday.

Sindhu, ranked 12th in the world and seeded third at the US Open, was stunned 20-22, 13-21 by 24-year-old Gao Fang Jie of China in the women singles, while Lakshya defeated S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian 21-10, 21-17 in an all-Indian men's singles match.

Lakshya will face second seed Li Shi Feng of China in the semi-finals. The Indian enjoys a 5-3 win-loss ratio against Feng.

 

Olympic medallist Sindhu fought hard against her 36-ranked Chinese opponent, but the Indian's inability to win long rallies proved to be crucial in the opening game.

Sindhu was completely overpowered in the second as Fang Jie upped her game and gave little room to the Indian to approach the net and play her drop shots.

In an all-Indian affair, third seed Lakshya easily got the better of promising 19-year-old Sankar Muthusamy from Chennai.

Lakshya was extremely confident in his rallies and it showed in the final match statistics as he won 42 rallies while Sankar Muthusamy could manage only 27 in a contest that lasted 38 minutes.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Jaiswal: From pani puri seller to Test match winner
Jaiswal: From pani puri seller to Test match winner
'You belong here, enjoy your time here'
'You belong here, enjoy your time here'
Record-breaking Ashwin goes past Harbhajan...
Record-breaking Ashwin goes past Harbhajan...
Modi arrives in UAE; meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince
Modi arrives in UAE; meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince
Jaiswal: From pani puri seller to Test match winner
Jaiswal: From pani puri seller to Test match winner
Record-breaking Ashwin goes past Harbhajan...
Record-breaking Ashwin goes past Harbhajan...
'Jaiswal's application was heartening to see'
'Jaiswal's application was heartening to see'

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Bowlers' workload a big concern, says Mhambrey

Bowlers' workload a big concern, says Mhambrey

'Jaiswal's application was heartening to see'

'Jaiswal's application was heartening to see'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances