UCL: Erling Haaland's dad taunts Real Madrid fans

UCL: Erling Haaland's dad taunts Real Madrid fans

Last updated on: May 10, 2023 18:37 IST
"OK. RM was not happy we were celebrating KDB goal," Alfie Haaland, whose son has scored 51 goals for city in his first season in England, said on Twitter.

IMAGE: Erking Haaland had a quiet night by his standards in the Champions League match against Real Madrid on Tuesday. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland's father Alfie says he was escorted from his seat inside the Bernabeu Stadium on Tuesday after apparently taunting Real Madrid fans following City's equaliser in the Champions League semi-final.

 

Videos on social media show Alfie, who used to play for Manchester City, cupping his ear to Real fans after Kevin de Bruyne's stunning equaliser in the 1-1 draw.

Security guards are then seen ushering him from his seat.

"OK. RM was not happy we were celebrating KDB goal," Haaland, whose son has scored 51 goals for city in his first season in England, said on Twitter.

"Other than that we had to move because RM fans not happy with 1-1."

Vinicius Junior had given the hosts the lead in a pulsating first leg but De Bruyne's equally stunning strike means City are slight favourites to progress to the final in Istanbul.

The winners will play either Inter Milan or AC Milan.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Wrestlers dare WFI chief to take lie detector Test
World C'ships: India assure two medals
Thala Meets The Elephant Whisperers
'I love my India,' says Sachin Tendulkar
On I-Day, Modi prescribes several mantras for India
In last I-Day speech before 2024 poll, Modi slams Oppn
Chirag Shetty's winning mantra: Room full of medals
India's Tour of West Indies 2023

Champions League PIX: City salvage draw at Real Madrid

Barca legend Busquets to leave club at end of season

