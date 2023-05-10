News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Barca legend Busquets to leave club at end of season

Barca legend Busquets to leave club at end of season

May 10, 2023 16:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Busquets, who retired from international duty last year, has made more than 700 appearances for Barcelona and holds the record for playing in more El Clasicos than any other player with 48 appearances against Barcelona's rivals Real Madrid.

Sergio Busquets helped Barcelona win eight LaLiga titles, seven Copa del Rey titles, three Champions League trophies and three Club World Cups.

IMAGE: Sergio Busquets helped Barcelona win eight LaLiga titles, seven Copa del Rey titles, three Champions League trophies and three Club World Cups. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Barcelona defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets will leave the club at the end of this season after spending 18 years with the Catalan outfit, the team said on Wednesday.

Busquets, 34, began his youth career at Barcelona in 2005 before making his first-team debut in 2008.

 

The former Spain international served as the club captain for the last two seasons, having become an integral part of the team over the years.

He helped Barcelona win eight LaLiga titles, seven Copa del Rey titles, three Champions League trophies and three Club World Cups.

"It has been an honour and a source of pride to have been able to wear this badge but everything must come to an end," Busquets said on Instagram on Wednesday.

Busquets, who retired from international duty last year, has made more than 700 appearances for Barcelona and holds the record for playing in more El Clasicos than any other player with 48 appearances against Barcelona's rivals Real Madrid.

He could add another league title to his achievements this season, with Barcelona leading the points table by 13 points with five games remaining.

A report on Spanish TV show El Chiringuito de Jugones said that Busquets has accepted an offer by Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal along with Lionel Messi. Messi's father has said the Argentine has not "signed or agreed" a deal.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Thala Meets The Elephant Whisperers
Thala Meets The Elephant Whisperers
Champions League PIX: City salvage draw at Real Madrid
Champions League PIX: City salvage draw at Real Madrid
Taking risks pays off in IPL, says Rohit Sharma
Taking risks pays off in IPL, says Rohit Sharma
Uddhav vs Shinde: SC verdict on Maha crisis tomorrow
Uddhav vs Shinde: SC verdict on Maha crisis tomorrow
DRDO official held by ATS is 'RSS volunteer': Cong
DRDO official held by ATS is 'RSS volunteer': Cong
Viratians Make Waves In Sea Of Blue
Viratians Make Waves In Sea Of Blue
KKR must-win showdown vs RR for IPL survival
KKR must-win showdown vs RR for IPL survival

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Wrestlers dare WFI chief to take lie detector Test

Wrestlers dare WFI chief to take lie detector Test

World C'ships: India assure two medals

World C'ships: India assure two medals

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances