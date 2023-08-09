News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » TT star Manika's missing baggage found!

TT star Manika's missing baggage found!

Source: PTI
August 09, 2023 14:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Manika Batra lost her baggage containing sports equipment, while returning home from a tournament in Peru in a KLM Airlines flight. Photograph: Manika Batra/Instagram

Table tennis star Manika Batra's missing baggage has been found and delivered to her, she said on Wednesday and thanked aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and his office for their 'prompt' action.

 

Batra lost her baggage containing sports equipment, while returning home from a tournament in Peru in a KLM Airlines flight and she had sought help from the government to recover it.

"Thank you so much @JM_Scindia sir and his office for prompt action and helping me in getting my baggage. I have received it this morning," Batra wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

On Tuesday evening, after Batra sought help from the union minister, his office said, "Hi, the suitcase has been placed into the container bound for Delhi. We anticipate its arrival on today's flight, scheduled to land at 01:55 tomorrow."

World No 35 Batra said she was travelling in business class in the Dutch flag carrier and never expected to lose baggage with priority tag.

"Unbelievable disappointment with @KLM.! Priority-tagged baggage lost on a business class flight, including my essential sports kit for an upcoming tournament," Batra had tweeted.

"Staff at the airport had no answers or any solutions & they had no idea where my bag is. @JM_Scindia sir pls help."

Batra was coming back to India after playing in a WTT Contender tournament in Lima via Amsterdam.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
India's not playing structural hockey: Pak coach
India's not playing structural hockey: Pak coach
Was Hardik 'Selfish'?
Was Hardik 'Selfish'?
Why Ponting Was Texting Pant
Why Ponting Was Texting Pant
Kerala adopts resolution urging Centre to rename state
Kerala adopts resolution urging Centre to rename state
Tilak Varma for ODI World Cup?
Tilak Varma for ODI World Cup?
Chandrayaan-3 gets closer to the Moon's surface
Chandrayaan-3 gets closer to the Moon's surface
BJP women MPs object to Rahul's 'flying kiss' in LS
BJP women MPs object to Rahul's 'flying kiss' in LS

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Why Saudi Arabia is splurging cash on football

Why Saudi Arabia is splurging cash on football

'Uncertainty over selection affecting gymnasts'

'Uncertainty over selection affecting gymnasts'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances