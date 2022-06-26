News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Tsitsipas delighted with breakthrough title win on grass

Tsitsipas delighted with breakthrough title win on grass

June 26, 2022 04:08 IST
World No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas toppled Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in the final of the Mallorca Championships on Saturday to win his maiden grasscourt title leading up to Wimbledon next week.

IMAGE: World No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas toppled Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in the final of the Mallorca Championships on Saturday to win his maiden grasscourt title leading up to Wimbledon next week. Photograph: Thomas F. Starke/Getty Images

Stefanos Tsitsipas said that his victory in the final of the Mallorca Championships on Saturday was a major milestone in his career as the Greek claimed his maiden grasscourt title leading up to Wimbledon next week.

 

World number six Tsitsipas, who has only enjoyed moderate success on grass, toppled Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(2) in a major boost ahead of Wimbledon, where the 23-year-old has never gone past the fourth round.

"It has been a very important and a really wanted win on grass. I won tournaments on clay and hardcourts previously," said Tsitsipas, who will take on Switzerland's Alexander Ritschard in the first round at the All England Club.

"Today was probably the most important day of the year for me to be able to get a title that I really wanted."

Tsitsipas suffered defeats by Andy Murray and Nick Kyrgios earlier in the grasscourt swing but found his range against Bautista Agut, who tried to mount a comeback in the decider after going down 4-1 but was undone by his opponent's superior quality.

"This was an incredible fight and an incredible battle. I know it can be difficult for one person to deal with the loss, but I think for tennis it is great that we are able to play at this high level," added Tsitsipas.

Coric withdraws from Wimbledon with shoulder injury

Croatia's Borna Coric has withdrawn from Wimbledon because of a shoulder injury, tournament organisers said on Saturday.

The 25-year-old, who was drawn to play 12th seed Diego Schwartzman in the first round, will be replaced by a lucky loser from the qualifying tournament.

Coric, who reached 12th in the world in 2018, underwent right shoulder surgery in March 2021 and was out for a year.

Source: REUTERS
