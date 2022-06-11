News
Triple Olympic champ Wlodarczyk injured while foiling attempted break-in

June 11, 2022 08:57 IST
Poland's hammer throw champion Anita Wlodarczyk became the first woman to win an individual athletics event three times in a row at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

IMAGE: Poland's hammer throw champion Anita Wlodarczyk became the first woman to win an individual athletics event three times in a row at the Tokyo Olympics last year. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Three-times Olympic hammer throw champion Anita Wlodarczyk said she will undergo surgery after being injured while apprehending a thief who attempted to break into her car.

 

Poland's Wlodarczyk, who became the first woman to win an individual Olympic athletics event three times in a row in Tokyo last year, said the thief was a "foreigner."

"I single-handedly apprehended the thief and handed him over to the police," Wlodarczyk wrote in a post on Instagram on Friday, along with a picture of her car, which had scuff marks on it.

"Unfortunately I paid for it with a muscle injury. Injury diagnosed. Surgery on Monday.

"Thank you (Polish police) for your quick intervention. After my career I think I'll fight in MMA or UFC like our champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk because the perpetrator got hurt..."

The 36-year-old will be looking to recover from the injury before the world championships in Oregon in July, where she could win her fifth World title.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
