Home  » Sports » Top seed Zverev stunned by Griekspoor at Indian Wells

Top seed Zverev stunned by Griekspoor at Indian Wells

2 Minutes Read
Last updated on: March 08, 2025 05:25 IST

Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands celebrates victory over Germany's Alexander Zverev in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Well Tennis Garden, CA, USA, on Friday.

IMAGE: Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands celebrates victory over Germany's Alexander Zverev in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Well Tennis Garden, CA, USA, on Friday. Photograph: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images/Reuters

Tallon Griekspoor upset top seed Alexander Zverev 4-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(4) in a marathon second round clash at Indian Wells on Friday.

The Dutchman collapsed on the court after converting his sixth match-point to end an absorbing three hour, seven minute affair under sunny skies on Stadium One court.

 

"I'm incredibly proud. It was such a mental battle to beat him," Griekspoor said, after beating the German, who had dominated their head-to-head match-ups coming into the contest.

"I beat him once but then lost the next six times so it was such a mental thing. Happy to finally get it out of the way."

Alexander Zverev stretches fully to return one from Tallon Griekspoor during the match.

IMAGE: Alexander Zverev stretches fully to return one from Tallon Griekspoor during the match. Photograph: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images/Reuters

Zverev served for the match in the second set but was unable to get over the line and Griekspoor edged him in the second set tie-breaker to force a decider.

Griekspoor failed to convert five match-points with the match on his racket at 6-5 in the third but regrouped to win the deciding tie-break.

It was Griekspoor's first win over a top five opponent in 19 attempts.

"Finally," Griekspoor wrote with a smiley face on the TV camera lens after the hard-fought victory.

Griekspoor will face big serving Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the third round. Perricard advanced after Hungarian Fabian Marozsan retired.

Perricard, ranked No 30, led 6-4 when Marozsan, ranked No 54, pulled out following an ankle injury.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
