HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Prague Masters: Aravindh inches closer to title

Prague Masters: Aravindh inches closer to title

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 07, 2025 12:04 IST

x

Grandmaster Aravindh Chithambaram came within striking distance of winning his first major tournament after an easy draw with David Navara of Czech Republic in the eighth and penultimate round of Prague Masters tournament in Prague, Czech Republic.

IMAGE: Aravindh will face Turkey's Ediz Gurel in the final round. Photograph: Prague Chess Masters/X

With this result, Aravindh took his tally to 5.5 points, maintaining a half-point lead over compatriot R Praggnanandhaa, who drew with Vietnam's Quang Liem Le.

In the final round, Aravindh will face Turkey's Ediz Gurel, while Praggnanandhaa has a tougher challenge against Anish Giri of the Netherlands.

 

After losing two of his first three games, top-seeded Chinese GM Wei Yi bounced back impressively, defeating local favorite Nguyen Thai Dai Van to move into sole third place with 4.5 points.

Vincent Keymer (Germany), Ediz Gurel, and Giri share fourth place with four points each, followed by Quang Liem, Navara, and Sam Shankland, all on 3.5 points.

Dai Van remains at the bottom with 2.5 points.

The Berlin defense is normally known to get balanced endgames and this time too, Navara had little trouble reaching an equal endgame.

A small oversight by both players at a critical moment briefly offered Aravindh a chance to push for victory, but the opportunity slipped, and both players signed truce in 32 moves.

Praggnanandhaa, playing White, opted for his pet Catalan opening against Le.

However, the Vietnamese GM found adequate counter play in the middle game by cornering the white queen.

Praggnanadhaa parted with a pawn for activity but the resulting position was only good enough to repeat. The game lasted 36 moves.

In the Challengers' section, Divya Deshmukh drew with Czech player Nemec Jychym but remained in last place with two points.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Yakubboev regained sole lead with 6.5 points after defeating Richard Stalmach.

Results (Round 8)

Aravindh Chithambaram (Ind, 5.5) drew with David Navara (Cze, 3.5); R Praggnanandhaa (Ind, 5) drew with Quang Leim Le (Vie, 3.5); Sam Shankland (Usa, 3.5) lost to Anish Giri (Ned, 4); Wei Yi (Chn, 4.5) beat Nguyen Thai Dai Van (Cze, 2.5); Vincent Keymer (Ger, 4) drew with Gurel Ediz (Tur, 4).

Challengers: Richard Stalmach (Cze, 3) lost to Nodirbek Yakubboev (Uzb, 6.5); Finel Vaclav (Cze, 3.5) drew with Jonas Buhl Bjerre (Den, 6); Nemec Jychym (Cze, 2.5) drew with Divya Deshmukh (Ind, 2) Ivan Salgado Lopez (Esp, 4) drew with Ma Qun (Chn, 4.5); Stamatis Kourkoulous-Arditis (Gre, 3) lost to Marc`andria Maurizzi (Fra, 5).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Praggnanadhaa set to sizzle at Prague Masters
Praggnanadhaa set to sizzle at Prague Masters
Praggnanandhaa to meet Navara in Prague Masters opener
Praggnanandhaa to meet Navara in Prague Masters opener
Prague Masters: Praggnanandhaa draws with Navara
Prague Masters: Praggnanandhaa draws with Navara
Praggnanandhaa, Aravindh in joint lead in Prague Masters
Praggnanandhaa, Aravindh in joint lead in Prague Masters
Prague Masters: Praggnanandhaa, Aravindh stay ahead
Prague Masters: Praggnanandhaa, Aravindh stay ahead

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

BEST of R D Burman, in Lata's Voice

webstory image 2

7 Everyday Indian Spices Good For Your Health

webstory image 3

10 Lovely Fauji Towns With A Retro Vibe

VIDEOS

Snow-clad peaks of Doda's Bhalesa dazzle in the sun!0:57

Snow-clad peaks of Doda's Bhalesa dazzle in the sun!

Roza row: Shami finds support from Cong leader who called Rohit fat1:18

Roza row: Shami finds support from Cong leader who called...

'A criminal': Muslim cleric slams cricketer Shami for not observing Roza1:32

'A criminal': Muslim cleric slams cricketer Shami for not...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD