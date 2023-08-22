News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Throwback Tuesday: When Vijender Won Olympic Bronze

Throwback Tuesday: When Vijender Won Olympic Bronze

By REDIFF SPORTS
August 22, 2023 21:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Fifteen years ago, Vijender Singh punched Indian boxing to glory. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

Let's dial the clock back to 15 years ago when Vijender Singh scripted history.

Back in 2008, Vijender became the first Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal. His 2008 Beijing Olympics bronze medal was the punch Indian boxing needed as the sport soared to great heights.

 

From finishing 17th at the 2004 Athens Olympics, Vijender created history as he beat Carlos Gongora of Ecuador 9-4 in the 75 kg category quarterfinals. The win secured Vijender's historic bronze.

Take a look at India's golden moment:

SEE: Indian boxing's golden moment. Video: Olympic Khel/Twitter

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
A year after Vijender's Olympic bronze
A year after Vijender's Olympic bronze
Winning an Olympics gold is my ultimate dream: Vijender
Winning an Olympics gold is my ultimate dream: Vijender
'I am looking to win the world title'
'I am looking to win the world title'
Rahul continues bike tour in Ladakh, next stop Kargil
Rahul continues bike tour in Ladakh, next stop Kargil
Can Bumrah, Prasidh regain full form before World Cup?
Can Bumrah, Prasidh regain full form before World Cup?
17 mins of terror: Chandrayaan-3 set for moon landing
17 mins of terror: Chandrayaan-3 set for moon landing
SC finds petitioner's argument on Art 370 unacceptable
SC finds petitioner's argument on Art 370 unacceptable

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

August 20, 2008: Vijender ensures medal

August 22, 2008: Vijender settles for bronze

August 22, 2008: Vijender settles for bronze

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances