Throwback Tuesday: When Vijender Won Olympic Bronze

IMAGE: Fifteen years ago, Vijender Singh punched Indian boxing to glory. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

Let's dial the clock back to 15 years ago when Vijender Singh scripted history.

Back in 2008, Vijender became the first Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal. His 2008 Beijing Olympics bronze medal was the punch Indian boxing needed as the sport soared to great heights.

From finishing 17th at the 2004 Athens Olympics, Vijender created history as he beat Carlos Gongora of Ecuador 9-4 in the 75 kg category quarterfinals. The win secured Vijender's historic bronze.

Take a look at India's golden moment: