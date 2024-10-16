News
Thomas Tuchel appointed as new England manager

Thomas Tuchel appointed as new England manager

October 16, 2024 00:13 IST


Former Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has signed a contract to become the new England manager, Sky Sports News reported on Tuesday.

The German is set to become the third foreign manager to take charge of the England men's team, after Sweden's Sven-Goran Eriksson and Italian Fabio Capello.

Tuchel, who led Chelsea to the Champions League title in 2021, will replace interim boss Lee Carsley three months after Gareth Southgate resigned following England's defeat by Spain in the European Championship final in July.

 

The 51-year-old Tuchel has been out of work since leaving Bayern Munich at the end of last season after the German giants finished third in the Bundesliga, behind Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart.

England's Football Association is holding a news conference at Wembley on Wednesday with chief executive Mark Bullingham.

Tuchel built his reputation as a forward-thinking tactician in the Bundesliga after taking over from Juergen Klopp at Mainz 05 in 2009.

When Klopp left Borussia Dortmund at the end of the 2014-15 campaign, Tuchel also replaced him there, leading the team to German Cup success in 2017.

He joined Paris St Germain the following year, replacing Unai Emery and winning back-to-back French league titles. Tuchel also took PSG to their first Champions League final in 2020, which they lost to Bayern, before leaving for Chelsea.

Taking over the England national team represents a new challenge for the German, who will be tasked with delivering a first major trophy since England won the World Cup on home soil in 1966.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

