These Argentines Want A Messi Tattoo

Fans in Buenos Aires get their bodies tattooed after Argentina won the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

IMAGE: Cristian Grillo, 34, gets a tattoo of Lionel Messi's shirt under the FIFA World Cup trophy. All photographs: Magali Druscovich/Reuters

IMAGE: Cristian Grillo can't take eyes off Messi.

IMAGE: Diego Quiros, 44, flashes his tattoo of Messi the kissing trophy.

IMAGE: Franco Gundin, 22, displays a tattoo of Messi holding the trophy.

IMAGE: Sebastian Arguello Paz tattoos Mariana Iglesias, 33, with Argentina's flag and the date on which the national team won the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

IMAGE: Sebastian Arguello Paz shows red ink to Florencia Sola, 26, before tattooing her with a number 10, honouring Messi.

IMAGE: Florencia Sola, 26, prepares to get a tattoo of a number 10, honouring Messi.

