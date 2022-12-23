News
Rediff.com  » Sports » These Argentines Want A Messi Tattoo

These Argentines Want A Messi Tattoo

By REDIFF SPORTS
December 23, 2022 14:53 IST
Fans in Buenos Aires get their bodies tattooed after Argentina won the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

 

IMAGE: Cristian Grillo, 34, gets a tattoo of Lionel Messi's shirt under the FIFA World Cup trophy. All photographs: Magali Druscovich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Cristian Grillo can't take eyes off Messi.

 

IMAGE: Diego Quiros, 44, flashes his tattoo of Messi the kissing trophy.

 

IMAGE: Franco Gundin, 22, displays a tattoo of Messi holding the trophy.

 

IMAGE: Sebastian Arguello Paz tattoos Mariana Iglesias, 33, with Argentina's flag and the date on which the national team won the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

 

IMAGE: Sebastian Arguello Paz shows red ink to Florencia Sola, 26, before tattooing her with a number 10, honouring Messi.

 

IMAGE: Florencia Sola, 26, prepares to get a tattoo of a number 10, honouring Messi.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

