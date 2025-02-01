HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » 'The Prince is back': Santos hails Neymar's return

'The Prince is back': Santos hails Neymar's return

1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 01, 2025 16:53 IST

x

Neymar

IMAGE: Neymar, 32, began his career aged 17 with Santos in 2009. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Santos FC/X

Neymar has left Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal to return to Santos, the Brazilian club where both he and Pele made their names.

 

Santos posted a video captioned "ThePrinceIsBack" on X in which Neymar said: "King Pele, your wish is my command, the throne and the crown they are still yours, because you are eternal."

Neymar

"But the number 10, it will be an honour to wear the sacred jersey that represents so much for Santos and the world. I promise to do everything I can to keep honouring your legacy, King."

Neymar, 32, began his career aged 17 with Santos in 2009, racking up 136 goals and 64 assists in 225 matches to help the club secure their first Copa Libertadores title in nearly 50 years in 2011.

He joined Barcelona in 2013, before moving to Paris St Germain for a world record fee of 222 million euros in August 2017.

Neymar

Neymar has played only seven games for Al-Hilal since moving from PSG for a reported fee of around 90 million euros ($98 million) in August 2023.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

What's New for Indian Sports in This Year's Budget?
What's New for Indian Sports in This Year's Budget?
Kohli's return to Ranji ends in disappointment but...
Kohli's return to Ranji ends in disappointment but...
Fans breach security at Kotla to meet King Kohli
Fans breach security at Kotla to meet King Kohli
Hardik Pandya reveals his 'No 1 love'!
Hardik Pandya reveals his 'No 1 love'!
Can Ranji Match IPL's Star Power?
Can Ranji Match IPL's Star Power?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

How to Protect Your Lungs From Poor AQI

webstory image 2

Nothing Phone 3a Series Coming In March

webstory image 3

8 Tasty, Wholesome Recipes With Cabbage

VIDEOS

Oppn MPs walk out of Parliament during Sitharaman's Budget speech0:49

Oppn MPs walk out of Parliament during Sitharaman's...

Massive announcement by Sitharaman, middle-class gets new income tax structure5:03

Massive announcement by Sitharaman, middle-class gets new...

CM Yogi conducts aerial survey of Maha Kumbh area 1:14

CM Yogi conducts aerial survey of Maha Kumbh area

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD