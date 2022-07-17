Tendulkar, PM Modi hail PV Sindhu

IMAGE: P V Sindhu won the Singapore Open Super 500 badminton tournament, prevailing over China's Wang Zhi Yi in the women's singles final, on Sunday. Photograph: Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar lavished praise on PV Sindhu after the double Olympic medalist clinched the Singapore Open 2022 title on Sunday. Sindhu won the summit clash by 21-9, 11-21, 21-15.

Indian ace shuttler and Olympic medalist PV Sindhu clinched the Singapore Open 2022 title after defeating China's Wang Zhiyi in the final of the women's singles category.

Tendulkar tweeted, ‘Many congratulations @Pvsindhu1 on winning the #SingaporeOpen2022 Women's Singles title. Your attitude and spirit to win every game is something that inspires everyone! Many more to follow.’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated ace Indian shuttler.

‘I congratulate @Pvsindhu1 on winning her first ever Singapore Open title. She has yet again demonstrated her exceptional sporting talent and achieved success. It is a proud moment for the country and will also give inspiration to upcoming players,’ tweeted the Prime Minister.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said, ‘I would like to congratulate PV Sindhu on behalf of the country and government of India. Brilliant performance. She has again uplifted pride and honour of the tricolour by clinching Singapore Open. PM Modi continuously encouraged sports - with Fit India Movement & Khelo India.’

President Ram Nath Kovind also congratulated the ace Indian shuttler.

"Heartiest congratulations to P V Sindhu for winning Singapore Open 2022 tournament for the first time. Your resilience and enthusiasm are inspiring. May you continue to bring glory and pride to our country," tweeted the President.

Badminton Association of India (BAI) tweeted, ‘SHE DID IT @Pvsindhu1 went all guns blazing against 's Wang Zhi Yi to beat her 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 & win her 3rd title of the year at #SingaporeOpen2022 Congratulations champ! Picture Credit: @bwfmedia @himantabiswa @sanjay091968 #IndiaontheRise #Badminton.’