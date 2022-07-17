News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Tendulkar, PM Modi hail PV Sindhu

Tendulkar, PM Modi hail PV Sindhu

Source: ANI
Last updated on: July 17, 2022 22:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

PV Sindhu

IMAGE: P V Sindhu won the Singapore Open Super 500 badminton tournament, prevailing over China's Wang Zhi Yi in the women's singles final, on Sunday. Photograph: Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar lavished praise on PV Sindhu after the double Olympic medalist clinched the Singapore Open 2022 title on Sunday. Sindhu won the summit clash by 21-9, 11-21, 21-15.

Indian ace shuttler and Olympic medalist PV Sindhu clinched the Singapore Open 2022 title after defeating China's Wang Zhiyi in the final of the women's singles category.

Tendulkar tweeted, ‘Many congratulations @Pvsindhu1 on winning the #SingaporeOpen2022 Women's Singles title. Your attitude and spirit to win every game is something that inspires everyone! Many more to follow.’

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated ace Indian shuttler.

‘I congratulate @Pvsindhu1 on winning her first ever Singapore Open title. She has yet again demonstrated her exceptional sporting talent and achieved success. It is a proud moment for the country and will also give inspiration to upcoming players,’ tweeted the Prime Minister.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said, ‘I would like to congratulate PV Sindhu on behalf of the country and government of India. Brilliant performance. She has again uplifted pride and honour of the tricolour by clinching Singapore Open. PM Modi continuously encouraged sports - with Fit India Movement & Khelo India.’

President Ram Nath Kovind also congratulated the ace Indian shuttler.

"Heartiest congratulations to P V Sindhu for winning Singapore Open 2022 tournament for the first time. Your resilience and enthusiasm are inspiring. May you continue to bring glory and pride to our country," tweeted the President.

Badminton Association of India (BAI) tweeted, ‘SHE DID IT @Pvsindhu1 went all guns blazing against 's Wang Zhi Yi to beat her 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 & win her 3rd title of the year at #SingaporeOpen2022 Congratulations champ! Picture Credit: @bwfmedia @himantabiswa @sanjay091968 #IndiaontheRise #Badminton.’

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Praggnanandhaa wins Paracin Open
Praggnanandhaa wins Paracin Open
World C'ships: Sreeshankar finishes 7th in long jump
World C'ships: Sreeshankar finishes 7th in long jump
FIH fires ultimatum to Hockey India
FIH fires ultimatum to Hockey India
SC protects Nupur Sharma from coercive action
SC protects Nupur Sharma from coercive action
Lessons of fiscal prudence from Sri Lanka: Jaishankar
Lessons of fiscal prudence from Sri Lanka: Jaishankar
Sunak tops new vote, closer to final spot in PM race
Sunak tops new vote, closer to final spot in PM race
Truck runs over DSP probing illegal mining, 1 held
Truck runs over DSP probing illegal mining, 1 held

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

More like this

PIX: Sindhu outwits Zhi Yi for Singapore Open crown

PIX: Sindhu outwits Zhi Yi for Singapore Open crown

Singapore done... Sindhu braces for Commonwealth gold

Singapore done... Sindhu braces for Commonwealth gold

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances