Rediff.com  » Sports » Tempers flare in SAFF C'ship: India coach sees red again

Source: PTI
June 27, 2023 22:48 IST
India assistant coach Gawli slams refereeing

Team India

Photograph: Kind Courtesy AIFF/Twitter

India assistant coach Mahesh Gawli on Tuesday lambasted the refereeing after several rancorous moments marked the 1-1 draw between India and Kuwait in the SAFF Championship.

The match saw the officials flashing red cards three times as India head coach Igor Stimac, India player Rahim Ali and Kuwait's Al Qallaf were sent off between 81st and 85th minutes of the proceedings.

 

In fact, it was Stimac's second red card in three matches as he had received a similar treatment in the game against Pakistan last week.

"The refereeing was poor and the SAFF has to think about the quality of the officials or the tournament will suffer. Our coach (Stimac) was faultless and the referee could not control the match. Our team was brilliant and Kuwait was very rough," said Gawli in the post-match press conference.

Gawli said even the yellow card that Stimac received before he was getting the marching orders was totally unnecessary.

"Our coach was just having a conversation with the player and the referee, after talking with the line officials, approached him (Stimac) and showed the card. They were targeting him," said a visibly upset Gawli.

The red card meant that Stimac will not be able to stand on the touchline when India face Lebanon in the semifinals on July 1.

Anwar Ali conceded a 92nd minute own goal that nullified India's 1-0 advantage, forcing a draw but Gawli was wholesome in his praise for the youngster.

"Anwar was brilliant and was very confident. He had an excellent game," said Gawli, who also praised captain Sunil Chhetri for scoring a marvellous goal in the first half to put India ahead. 

Source: PTI
