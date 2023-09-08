News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Praggnanandhaa takes lead with five successive wins

Praggnanandhaa takes lead with five successive wins

Source: PTI
September 08, 2023 23:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

R Praggnanandhaa defeated Azerbaijani GM Teimour Radjabov in the opening round of the day, before winning convincingly against rapid champion, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France. 

IMAGE: R Praggnanandhaa defeated Azerbaijani GM Teimour Radjabov in the opening round of the day, before winning convincingly against rapid champion, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chess Base India/Twitter

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa strung together five wins in a row on the opening day of the 'Tata Steel Chess India Blitz 2023' to lead the field with 6.5 points in Kolkata on Friday.

The 18-year-old Praggnanandhaa, who finished joint third in the 'Tata Steel Chess India Rapid 2023' on Thursday, won the first five rounds on Friday before his winning run was halted by Alexander Grischuk.

 

The Russian Grandmaster held Praggnanandhaa to a draw in the sixth round after which, the India suffered successive defeats in the seventh and eight rounds before regrouping to win the final round of the day, defeating country-mate Arjun Erigaisi.

Praggnanandhaa is followed closely by Vidit Gujarathi and Grischuk with six points after nine rounds.

Erigaisi and D Gukesh are at 4.5 points each.

Praggnanandhaa defeated Azerbaijani GM Teimour Radjabov in the opening round of the day, before winning convincingly against rapid champion, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France.

Praggnanandhaa, who finished as runner-up recently at FIDE World Cup, played a near flawless game, launching an attack against Vachier-Lagrave king. The Indian sealed the game in 47 moves.

In round 3, the Indian defeated German GM Vincent Keymar with the game decided in the rook endgame after Praggnanandhaa managed to win two pawns, following which Keymar resigned.

The Indian continued his unbeaten streak with a win over Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan followed by victory over Indian GM Harikrishna Pentala in 34 moves.

After a draw against Grischuk in an 86-move battle, Gujrathi halted Praggnanandhaa's undefeated run with a clutch victory. The Indian suffered another setback as he went down to Gukesh in the eighth round.

But Praggnanandhaa was quick to regroup and scored a fine victory over GM Erigaisi. Praggnanandhaa's extra pawn in the endgame proved to be decisive as he went on to win in 45 moves.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'We would have also liked to have an extra day'
'We would have also liked to have an extra day'
Tata Steel Chess: Praggnanandhaa ends joint third
Tata Steel Chess: Praggnanandhaa ends joint third
Kiss of shame: Fresh trouble for ex Spain soccer boss
Kiss of shame: Fresh trouble for ex Spain soccer boss
'My 12 YO is disobedient, doesn't study'
'My 12 YO is disobedient, doesn't study'
Karun Nair to play at Northamptonshire
Karun Nair to play at Northamptonshire
Great wall of China in way of G20 consensus on Ukraine
Great wall of China in way of G20 consensus on Ukraine
ISRO, NASA in talks to place Indian on ISS next year
ISRO, NASA in talks to place Indian on ISS next year

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

How Bopanna beat weak knees to reach US Open final

How Bopanna beat weak knees to reach US Open final

Sanju Samson leaves Team India squad: Sources

Sanju Samson leaves Team India squad: Sources

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances