HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Tanvi, Vennala make history with bronze at Asia Juniors

Tanvi, Vennala make history with bronze at Asia Juniors

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 26, 2025 15:50 IST

x

Tanvi Sharma

IMAGE: Bronze finish for Tanvi Sharma and Vennala Kalagotla. Photograph: BAI

Rising shuttlers Tanvi Sharma and Vennala Kalagotla signed off with bronze medals as India ended their impressive campaign at the Badminton Asia Junior Individual Championships in Solo, Indonesia on Saturday.

 

It was a historic first for India, with two women's singles shuttlers finishing on the podium in the same edition of the event.

Vennala fought valiantly against China's Liu Si Ya before going down 15-21, 18-21 in 37 minutes.

Down 15-20 in the second game, the young Indian saved three match points to raise hopes of a comeback, but a late error at crucial time allowed Liu to seal the contest in straight games.

On the other court, second seed Tanvi Sharma lost 13-21, 14-21 to eighth seed Yin Yi Qing of China in 35 minutes.

After dropping the opening game, Tanvi staged a spirited fightback in the second, racing to a 6-1 lead. However, Yin clawed her way back to level at 8-8 before pulling ahead to secure the win.

For Tanvi, it was yet another impressive performance, having finished runner-up at the US Open Super 300 tournament last month.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Can India Pull Off a Miracle in Manchester?
Can India Pull Off a Miracle in Manchester?
Is Gill Cracking Under Pressure?
Is Gill Cracking Under Pressure?
Why Bumrah Failed to Rescue India at Old Trafford
Why Bumrah Failed to Rescue India at Old Trafford
Bumrah to Join Kohli, Rohit, Ashwin in Test Exit?
Bumrah to Join Kohli, Rohit, Ashwin in Test Exit?
Morkel defends India pacers: 5 Tests after IPL a 'real test'
Morkel defends India pacers: 5 Tests after IPL a 'real test'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Wonderful Visa-Free/VOA Countries Indians Can Visit

webstory image 2

WWE Stars We Grew Up Watching

webstory image 3

7 Reasons Why I Am A Saiyaara Fan

VIDEOS

Watch: High tide hits Mumbai's Marine Drive4:59

Watch: High tide hits Mumbai's Marine Drive

This is how Ministry of Defence building in Male, Maldives looks1:00

This is how Ministry of Defence building in Male,...

US State Secy Marco Rubio meets Pakistan FM Ishaq Dar in Washington DC0:29

US State Secy Marco Rubio meets Pakistan FM Ishaq Dar in...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD