Bumrah to Join Kohli, Rohit, Ashwin in Test Exit?

Bumrah to Join Kohli, Rohit, Ashwin in Test Exit?

REDIFF CRICKET
July 26, 2025 14:49 IST

‘I don't think you will see Jasprit Bumrah in the upcoming Tests, and he might retire’

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah’s pace has dropped noticeably in the ongoing fourth Test against England in Manchester. Photograph: BCCI/X

As fitness concerns resurface and pace drops noticeably in the ongoing Manchester Test, former cricketer Mohammad Kaif believes Bumrah could soon join the growing list of Indian greats stepping away from red-ball cricket.

With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and R Ashwin already having exited the format, the 44-year-old believes Kaif suggests Bumrah may be the next to bow out — not for lack of skill, but because his body might no longer keep up with the rigours of Test match intensity.

Bumrah’s pace has dropped noticeably in the ongoing fourth Test against England in Manchester — from his usual 140kph to the 130–135kph range. While he consistently touched 140-plus at Headingley and Lord’s, Old Trafford has told a different story.

The 31-year-old notably appeared to grapple with fitness issues during the second session on Day 3. He was seen holding his ankle and went off the field after bowling just one over with the new ball, which went for 11 runs.

 

"I don't think you will see Jasprit Bumrah in the upcoming Tests, and he might retire. He is struggling, and there is a noticeable drop in pace. He is an honest person. If he feels he is not giving his 100 per cent, winning matches or taking wickets for his country, it is my gut feeling that he will step away himself," Kaif said in a video posted on his X account.

Bumrah’s fizzling form in what has been a baptism by fire for India in England has raised deeper concerns. He was outstanding in the first innings of the series opener at Headingley with a sizzling five-wicket haul but faded quickly thereafter. He went wicketless in the second innings but bounced back at Lord’s with another impressive five-for. However, in Manchester, he has managed only one wicket — that of Jamie Smith — after 28 overs. This inconsistency has defined Bumrah’s tour of England.

For Kaif, going wicketless is one concern, but the drop in pace is a more alarming sign. Observing Bumrah’s body language, he feels the No. 1 Test bowler is not enjoying his time on the field and appears to be battling internal fitness demons.

"Getting wickets or not is one thing. But bowling at 125 to 130kph — and the wicket he did get required the keeper to dive forward — that’s not the Bumrah we know. When he's fit, his deliveries carry at a good height regardless of who’s batting — be it Joe Root or Ben Stokes. He is a player who can dismiss anyone at will. I feel the passion is still there, but his body is no longer responding," Kaif explained.

"His body is not supporting him. His inability to take wickets in this Test is a clear indicator that he may face issues in future matches. Maybe he won’t play in upcoming Tests. Virat, Rohit, and Ashwin have moved on. Perhaps the time is coming when India will have to play without Bumrah. I hope my prediction is wrong. But I don’t think he’s enjoying this Test," he concluded.

REDIFF CRICKET
India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

