Tanvi Patri Finishes Runner-Up At Austrian Open

Indian shuttler Tanvi Patri showcased her talent by securing a commendable runner-up position at the Austrian Open International Series after a strong performance throughout the tournament.

Photograph: BAI Media/X

Key Points Tanvi Patri, a young Indian shuttler, secured a runner-up finish at the Austrian Open International Series.

Patri lost to Canada's Rachel Chan in the women's singles final in straight games.

The Indian mixed doubles pair of Sathish Karunakaran and Zenith Abbigail also finished as runners-up.

Patri's impressive run to the final included victories over seeded players from Malaysia and Turkey.

Young Indian shuttler Tanvi Patri signed off with a runner-up finish at the USD 10,000 Austrian Open International Series after going down in straight games to Canada's Rachel Chan in the women's singles final in Graz on Sunday.

Tanvi Patri's Journey To The Final

Patri, a rising badminton talent from Odisha, lost 14-21 17-21 to the top-seeded Canadian at the Raiffeisen Sportpark in Austria's second-largest city.

A trainee at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, Patri enjoyed an impressive run to the final, defeating eighth seed Ranithma Liyanage, Malaysia's Oo Shan Zi, second seed Ozge Bayrak of Turkey and third seed Peng Yu Wei.

Mixed Doubles Result

In mixed doubles, the Indian pair of Sathish Karunakaran and Zenith Abbigail also ended runners-up after losing 21-19 13-21 20-22 to seventh-seeded Germans Jan Colin Voelker and Emma Moszczynski in the final.