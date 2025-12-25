HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Badminton Nationals: Shruti, Parul, Tanvi seal upset wins

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
December 25, 2025 18:31 IST

Tanvi Patri

IMAGE: Teenage sensation Tanvi Patri pulled off an upset win over eighth seed Isharani Baruah to enter the pre-quarterfinals at the Senior National Badminton Championships, in Vijayawada, on Thursday. Photograph: Odisha Sports/X

Experienced shuttler Shruti Mundada and rising stars Parul Choudhary and Tanvi Patri beat higher-ranked rivals to reach the women's singles pre-quarterfinals at the Senior National Badminton Championships, in Vijayawada, on Thursday.

Shruti packed off seventh-seeded Jiya Rawat 21-14, 21-9, while Parul got the better of ninth seed 18-21, 21-18, 21-12 to advance.

Tanvi ended the campaign of eighth seed Isharani Baruah 22-20, 21-19.

Also advancing to the next round was top seed Unnati Hooda, second seed Anupama Upadhyaya, third seed Anmol Kharb, and world junior silver medallist Tanvi Sharma.

In men's singles, Aryaman Tandon upset third seed M Raghu 17-21, 21-11, 21-14 in the round of 32.

 

Abhinav Garg and Rithvik Sanjeevi S also secured their spots in the pre-quarterfinals.

Garg got the better of 10th seed Abhinav Thakur 21-19, 21-16, while Rithvik defeated 13th seed Orijit Chaliha 21-15, 21-19.

In mixed doubles, Nitin Kumar and Kanika Kanwal stunned sixth seeds Kevin Wong CC and Pranavi N 23-21, 21-15.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
