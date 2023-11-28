News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Syed Modi: Rohan-Ashwini pair enters second round of mixed doubles

Source: PTI
November 28, 2023 22:08 IST
IMAGE: Ashwini Ponnappa and Rohan Kapoor marched into the second round. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

The seasoned Ashwini Ponnappa and her partner Rohan Kapoor entered the second round in the mixed doubles on the opening day of the Syed Modi India International badminton event in Lucknow on Tuesday.

The duo overcame the challenge from the Malaysian pair of Peng Soon Chan and Yee See Cheah in straight games. The Indians won 21-12, 21-18.

 

Also, the B Sumeeth Kumar Reddy-Sikki Reddy's pair tasted success, beating Taiwan's Hsuan-Yi Wu and Chu Yun 21-14, 21-14 to enter second round.

Meanwhile, Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan's pair lost to Taiwan's Chien-Wei Chiang and Meng Chen Wu in the mixed doubles qualifiers.

In the men's singles category, Chirag Sen prevailed a tough challenge from Ravi to enter the main round, winning 21-7, 12-21, 21-17 in three closely contested games.

Sen also teamed up successfully with Dhruv Rawat against Vimalraj Annadurai and Navin Prasanth Eswaramoorthy to enter second round of men's doubles, after winning 22-24, 21-13, 21-17.

