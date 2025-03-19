Swiss Open 2025: Gayatri-Treesa duo enters Round 2

IMAGE: India's Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly will face Germany's Selin Hubsch and Amelie Lehmann in Round 3 of the Swiss Open 2025 badminton tournament in Basel, Switzerland. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Treesa Jolly/Instagram

India's women's doubles pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly advanced to the second round of the Swiss Open 2025 badminton tournament in Basel, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

The World No. 9 Indian duo got the better of Aline Muller of Switzerland and Kelly van Buiten of the Netherlands 21-16, 21-17 in a 32-minute-long encounter. They will next face Germany's Selin Hubsch and Amelie Lehmann.

Treesa and Gayatri, seeded fourth, will be the lone Indian challenge left in women's doubles in Basel after Priya Konjengbam-Shruti Mishra and Varshini Viswanath Sri-Arathi Sara Sunil lost their opening-round matches.

Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra lost to Turkiye's world No. 61 pair pf Nazlican Inci and Bengisu Ercetin by a 21-11, 21-19 margin while Varshini Viswanath Sri and Arathi Sara Sunil went down to the Netherlands' Debora Jille and Danish shuttler Sara Thygesen 21-13, 21-13.

Meanwhile, Indian shuttlers Ayush Shetty and S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian secured their spots in the BWF Super 300 tournament's men's singles main draw with strong performances in the qualifiers.

Ayush Shetty, ranked 44, defeated world No. 161 Cholan Kayan of England 21-12, 21-15 in 42 minutes in his first qualifying match. He then brushed aside France's world No. 400 Rafael Gavios 21-6, 21-8 in just 23 minutes to set up a round-of-32 clash with Japan's Kenta Nishimoto, a bronze medallist from the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

Muthusamy first overcome 314th-ranked Englishman Yuehang Wang 21-13, 21-4 before outplaying compatriot Tharun Mannepalli 21-7, 21-10 in his final qualifier.

Muthusamy, the World No. 64, will take on Denmark's Magnus Johannesen in the first round of the main draw, which will also feature three other Indian shuttlers - H S Prannoy, Priyanshu Rajawat, Kidambi Srikanth, and Kiran George.

In the women's singles, Isharani Baruah will face fellow Indian Aakarshi Kashyap after qualifying for the main draw by defeating French opponent Rosy Oktavia Pancasari 21-16, 21-11.

Shriyanshi Valishetty, however, failed to progress beyond the qualifiers in women's singles.

In the mixed doubles, Ayush Agarwal and Shruti Mishra won their qualifier to progress to the main draw.