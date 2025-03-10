Sindhu's Jet-Set Entry Sparks Buzz

IMAGE: P V Sindhu with her coach. Photograph: PV Sindhu/Instagram

P V Sindhu has touched down in Birmingham in serious style -- aboard a private jet -- ahead of the prestigious All England Open Badminton Championships 2025.

The two-time Olympic medalist made heads turn with her grand arrival, underscoring just how high the stakes are as she eyes a return to top form.

The tournament, running from March 11 to 16, is a major litmus test for Sindhu, who enters unseeded and opens her campaign against South Korea's world No. 22 Ga Eun Kim.

Sindhu, beaming in a photo shared on social media alongside her coaching team, captioned it, 'Let's go. Smile a little, Coach.'

Adding firepower to her corner, Sindhu has roped in Indonesian coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama, known for shaping elite shuttlers like Anthony Ginting and Jonatan Christie. This strategic move follows a month-long training reset after a patchy start to the year.