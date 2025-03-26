HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Swiatek gets extra security after harassment

March 26, 2025 20:07 IST

Iga Swiatek

IMAGE: The man shouted personal insults about Swiatek's family and had previously sent abusive online messages to her through social media. Photograph: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Polish World No. 2 Iga Swiatek has been given extra security after a spectator at the Miami Open verbally abused the five-times major champion during a practice session last weekend, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

The man shouted personal insults about Swiatek's family and had previously sent abusive online messages to her through social media.

"The Miami incident appears to be a direct transition from verbal aggression online to harassment in the real world," Swiatek's representatives said. "He was aggressive and taunting."

The BBC said Swiatek's team reported the incident and that tournament organisers and the WTA put extra security measures in place around the Pole, who is scheduled to face Philippine wildcard Alexandra Eala in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

"Security is a top priority. We monitor the network to catch these types of issues," Swiatek's spokesperson said.

"Constructive criticism is one thing, and threats, hate speech or even disturbance during training is another - this cannot be condoned."

The WTA did not immediately respond to the matter.

 

The incident happened a little over a month after a spectator was removed from the Dubai Championship after causing 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu distress by exhibiting "fixated behaviour" towards the British player. 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
