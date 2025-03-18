HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Swiatek surprised at criticism over on-court behaviour

Swiatek surprised at criticism over on-court behaviour

March 18, 2025 17:06 IST

Iga Swiatek

IMAGE: Iga Swiatek was criticised for an incident at the Indian Wells semi-final where she nearly hit a ball boy after smashing the ball into the ground. Photograph: AJayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images via Reuters

World No 2 Iga Swiatek said she was not proud of the way she vented her frustration at Indian Wells, where she nearly hit a ball boy after smashing a ball into the ground, but added that she did not expect to receive "such harsh judgements".

The five-times Grand Slam champion was criticised heavily over the incident, which occurred during her 7-6(1), 1-6, 6-3 semi-final defeat by eventual champion Mirra Andreeva on Friday.

"It's true -- I expressed frustration in a way I'm not proud of. My intention was never to aim the ball at anyone but merely to release my frustration by bouncing it on the ground," Swiatek posted on Instagram on Monday.

 

"I immediately apologised to the ball boy, we made eye contact, and nodded to each other when I expressed regret that it happened near him.

"I've seen many players bounce balls in frustration, and frankly, I didn't expect such harsh judgements."

Swiatek added that the second half of last year was extremely challenging for her. She accepted a one-month suspension in November having tested positive for banned substance trimetazidine (TMZ).

"When I'm highly focused and don't show many emotions on court, I'm called a robot, my attitude labelled as inhuman. Now that I'm more expressive, showing feelings or struggling internally, I'm suddenly labelled immature or hysterical," Swiatek said.

"That's not a healthy standard -- especially considering that just six months ago, I felt my career was hanging by a thread, spent three weeks crying daily, and didn't want to step on the court."

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
