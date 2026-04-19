HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Suraj Kumar Chand Advances To HCL Squash Final

Suraj Kumar Chand Advances To HCL Squash Final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 19, 2026 15:50 IST

x

India's Suraj Kumar Chand showcased his squash prowess by defeating Hong Kong's Wailok To, advancing to the highly anticipated HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour final.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points

  • Suraj Kumar Chand defeats Wailok To to reach the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour final.
  • Chand, ranked 134th globally, secures his spot in his fifth PSA Tour final.
  • Jeongmin Ryu of South Korea will be Chand's opponent in the final match.
  • Harleein Tan and Rouqaia Othman advance to the women's final.

India's Suraj Kumar Chand outplayed Hong Kong's Wailok To to enter the men's final of the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour here on Sunday.

Second seed Chand won 11-8, 11-7, 11-6 in the men's semifinals played at the Indian Squash Academy here.

 

Chand Set To Face Ryu In Final Showdown

Chand, ranked 134th in the world, will meet South Korean eighth seed Jeongmin Ryu in what will be the Indian's fifth PSA Tour final.

Other Semifinal Results

Other results (semifinals): Men: 8-Jeongmin Ryu (Kor) bt 4-Andes Ling (HK) 11-13, 11-9, 11-3, 13-11; Women: 2-Harleein Tan (Mas) bt Salma Othman (Egy) 11-4, 11-9, 10-12, 11-7; 7-Rouqaia Othman (Egy) bt Sehveetrraa Kumar (Mas) 7-11, 11-7, 11-9, 7-11, 11-6.

Suraj Kumar Chand's performance marks a significant moment for Indian squash. Success in the final could boost his world ranking and inspire more participation in the sport across India. The Indian Squash Academy continues to play a crucial role in nurturing talent.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Suraj Kumar Chand Reaches HCL Squash Semis
Suraj Kumar Chand Reaches HCL Squash Semis
Korea Open: Jayaram shocks world No 7 to reach final
Korea Open: Jayaram shocks world No 7 to reach final
Kashyap seals Korea Open semi-finals spot
Kashyap seals Korea Open semi-finals spot
Asian Games Squash: Ghosal in singles final; Deepika-Sandhu in mixed final
Asian Games Squash: Ghosal in singles final; Deepika-Sandhu in mixed final
Satwik-Chirag romp into Korea Open final
Satwik-Chirag romp into Korea Open final

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Dos And Don'ts For A Lucky Year

webstory image 2

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 3

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

VIDEOS

Twinkle Khanna spotted in a casual yet stylish look in Mumbai0:54

Twinkle Khanna spotted in a casual yet stylish look in...

Macron-Meloni's Hug Breaks the Internet 0:25

Macron-Meloni's Hug Breaks the Internet

Daisy Shah Spotted Post-Workout, Chats Candidly with Paps1:10

Daisy Shah Spotted Post-Workout, Chats Candidly with Paps

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO