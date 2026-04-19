Suraj Kumar Chand Advances To HCL Squash Final

India's Suraj Kumar Chand showcased his squash prowess by defeating Hong Kong's Wailok To, advancing to the highly anticipated HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour final.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Suraj Kumar Chand defeats Wailok To to reach the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour final.

Chand, ranked 134th globally, secures his spot in his fifth PSA Tour final.

Jeongmin Ryu of South Korea will be Chand's opponent in the final match.

Harleein Tan and Rouqaia Othman advance to the women's final.

India's Suraj Kumar Chand outplayed Hong Kong's Wailok To to enter the men's final of the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour here on Sunday.

Second seed Chand won 11-8, 11-7, 11-6 in the men's semifinals played at the Indian Squash Academy here.

Chand Set To Face Ryu In Final Showdown

Chand, ranked 134th in the world, will meet South Korean eighth seed Jeongmin Ryu in what will be the Indian's fifth PSA Tour final.

Other Semifinal Results

Other results (semifinals): Men: 8-Jeongmin Ryu (Kor) bt 4-Andes Ling (HK) 11-13, 11-9, 11-3, 13-11; Women: 2-Harleein Tan (Mas) bt Salma Othman (Egy) 11-4, 11-9, 10-12, 11-7; 7-Rouqaia Othman (Egy) bt Sehveetrraa Kumar (Mas) 7-11, 11-7, 11-9, 7-11, 11-6.

Suraj Kumar Chand's performance marks a significant moment for Indian squash. Success in the final could boost his world ranking and inspire more participation in the sport across India. The Indian Squash Academy continues to play a crucial role in nurturing talent.