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Home  » Sports » Suraj Kumar Chand Reaches HCL Squash Semis

Suraj Kumar Chand Reaches HCL Squash Semis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 18, 2026 18:42 IST

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Suraj Kumar Chand emerged as the sole Indian player to secure a spot in the semi-finals of the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour, showcasing his skills at the Indian Squash Academy.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Saurav Ghoshal/X

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Saurav Ghoshal/X

Key Points

  • Suraj Kumar Chand is the only Indian player to reach the semi-finals of the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour.
  • Chand defeated compatriot Om Semwal in straight games to advance to the semi-final stage.
  • Chand is set to face Hong Kong's Wailok To in the semi-finals of the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour.
  • Several international players from Korea, Hong Kong, and Malaysia also advanced in the tournament.

Suraj Kumar Chand was the lone Indian to advance to the semifinals of the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour at the Indian Squash Academy here on Saturday.

Chand Secures Semifinal Spot

Second seed Chand will meet Hong Kong's Wailok To in the last-four stage after easing past compatriot Om Semwal in straight games in the quarterfinals.

 

Quarterfinal Results

Results (quarterfinals; Indians unless specified).

Men: 2-Suraj Kumar Chand bt Om Semwal 11-8, 11-1, 11-4; 8-Jeongmin Ryu (Kor) bt 1-Ravindu Laksiri (SL) 4-11, 11-7, 11-6, 11-4; 4-Andes Ling (HK) bt 6-Lap Man Au (HK) 11-5, 4-11, 11-7, 11-8; Wailok To (HK) bt N Moganasundharam (Mas) 12-10, 11-6, 11-3.

Women: Sehveetrraa Kumar (Mas) bt 5-Nirupama Dubey 11-3, 11-6, 11-6; 7-Rouqaia Othman (Egy) bt 1-Rathika Suthanthira Seelan 11-5, 11-9, 11-8; 2-Harleein Tan (Mas) bt 8-Pooja Arthi Raghu 11-4, 11-5, 12-10; Salma Othman (Egy) bt 3-Mingyeong Heo (Kor) 12-10, 11-7, 13-11.

Squash is not a mainstream sport in India, but the country has been producing some talented players in recent years. Tournaments like the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour help provide a platform for these players to compete and gain international exposure. The winner of this tournament will gain valuable ranking points.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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