Rediff.com  » Sports » Olympic qualifiers: Abhimanyu records thrilling win

Olympic qualifiers: Abhimanyu records thrilling win

Source: PTI
May 25, 2024 19:01 IST
Abhimanyu Loura

IMAGE: Abhimanyu Loura. Photograph: Kind courtesy Olympic Khel/X

National championships bronze medallist Abhimanyu Loura displayed his never-say-die attitude to pack off Bulgaria's Kristiyan Nikolov in a thrilling 80kg category first round clash in the Boxing World Qualifiers for Paris Olympics in Bangkok on Saturday.

Loura started slow as the 10-time Bulgarian national champion took an upper hand in the opening round.

 

But the 21-year-old Indian quickly switched gears and went on the offensive in the second round and earned bragging rights for the round with four of the five judges voting in favour of him.

The Indian continued the flurry of punches in the third and final round to finally clinch the bout 3-0 and ensure two wins out of two for the Indian contingent in the Thai capital.

On Friday, Sachin Siwach opened India's account with a win in the 57kg category against New Zealand's Alex Mukuka.

India have fielded seven men and three women in the second world qualifiers and Abhinash Jamwal (63.5kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg) will take the ring on Sunday for the first time.

Jamwal faces Andriejus Lavrenovas of Lithuania in his opening bout while Nishant takes on Amando Bighafa of Guinea-Bissau.

Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti (54kg), and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) have already secured their spots for Paris through their performances at the Asian Games.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
