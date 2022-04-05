Sports Shorts: New high for Manika-Archana in TT rankings

IMAGE: Manika Batra and her doubles partner moved into the top-five of the international table tennis rankings. Photograph: Twitter

Indian women's doubles pair of Manika Batra and Archana Girish Kamath jumped two places to break into the top-5 in the latest rankings, released by the ITTF.

The duo now occupies the fourth spot with 1501 points.

Batra and Kamath had claimed the bronze medal at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 after losing the semi-finals to the Chinese Taipei pair of Li Yu-Jhun and Cheng I-Ching, last week.

The Chinese pair of Wang Manyu and Sun Yingsha are perched at the top of the chart with 4289 points, followed by Japanese combination of Mima Ito and Hina Hayata and Luxembourg's Xia Lian Ni and Sarah de Nutte.

Sumit storms into Thailand open boxing semi-finals

Indian boxer Sumit (75kg) entered the semi-finals of the Thailand Open with a comfortable win over Timur Nurseitov in Phuket, Thailand on Tuesday.

Sumit, who received bye in the opening round, looked in good touch throughout the bout. He notched a 5-0 win against Kazakhstan's Nurseitov in the quarterfinal clash.

Sumit became the fourth Indian to enter the last four stage. Monika (48kg), Ashish Kumar (81kg) and Manisha (57kg) are already through to the semifinals.

However, it was curtains for Gaurav Chauhan (91kg), who went down 1-4 to 2018 Youth Olympics champion Aibek Oralbay of Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals.

Six Indian pugilists will be seen in action on Wednesday.

While Bhagyabati Kachari (75kg), Amit Panghal (52kg) and Rohit Mor (57kg) will box in their quarter-final, Govind Sahani (48), Varinder Singh (60kg) and Ashish Kumar (81kg) will fight for a place in the final.

The tournament features 130 boxers, including 74 male and 56 females, from Asia, Europe, Oceania and Africa.

Gold medal winners will earn US$ 2000, while silver and bronze winners will pocket US$1000 and US $500 respectively.

The Indian contingent had won eight medals, including one gold, four silver and three bronze, in the last edition of the tournament, held in 2019.