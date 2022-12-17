News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Spain captain Busquets calls it a day

Spain captain Busquets calls it a day

December 17, 2022 00:11 IST
Spain's Sergio Busquets looks dejected after his penalty is saved by Morocco's Yassine Bounou during the penalty shootout

IMAGE: Spain's Sergio Busquets looks dejected after his penalty is saved by Morocco's Yassine Bounou during the penalty shootout. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Spain captain Sergio Busquets announced his retirement from international football on Friday after they exited the World Cup in the last 16 in a penalty shootout defeat to Morocco.

The 34-year-old Barcelona midfielder was part of the Spain team that won the 2010 World Cup in South Africa under that time coach Vicente del Bosque and was also part of the squad that won the European Championship two years later.

 

"It has been an honour to represent my country and take it to the top, to be World and European champion, to be captain and to play so many games, with more or less success but always giving my all and contributing my grain of sand so that everything was the best possible and that everyone felt how important they are, helping everyone and fighting for the same goal, with unique, unforgettable and historic experiences," Busquets said on Instagram.

Busquets made 143 appearances for the national team after making his debut in 2009 in a 2-1 win away to Turkey, with only Sergio Ramos and Iker Casillas having played more games.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
