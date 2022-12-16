Ranji: Nagaland suffer dismal loss

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu's B Sai Kishore picked 5 for 101 to help have Hyderabad all out for 258 on Day 4 of their Ranji Trophy match. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/Twitter

A summary of all the action from Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy matches played on Friday.

Bengal win while Nagaland go down in ignominy

Skipper Manoj Tiwary and Anustup Majumdar slammed twin fifties as Bengal trounced Uttar Pradesh by six wickets in a group A match of the Ranji Trophy in Kolkata, on Friday.

Tiwary slammed seven sixes and a maximum in his 108-ball unbeaten 60-run knock, while Majumdar had 10 hits to the fence during his 170-ball 83 as Bengal knocked off the remaining 101 runs in 32.5 overs to complete a successful run chase and gathering all six points.

Resuming at 156 for 2, Bengal lost the wicket of Koushik Ghosh (69) in the third ball of the day with Ankit Rajpoot cleaning up the overnight batter.

However, Majumdar continued from where he had left and along with Tiwary kept Bengal on track, adding 97 runs for the fourth wicket to take them to the brink of victory. Majumdar was dismissed in the 72nd over off Rinku Singh with Akshdeep Nath taking the catch.

Shahbaz Ahmed and Tiwary then scored the remaining six runs to take Bengal home.

Bengal pacer Ishan Porel was adjudged the Player Of The Match for his seven-wicket haul.

Meanwhile, Nagaland on Friday joined an ignominious list of lowest Ranji Trophy totals after being dismissed for 25 in second innings to suffer a 174-run thrashing by Uttarakhand in their Group A home match at Sovima.

Having taken a first innings lead of 107 runs, Nagaland were set a target of 200 after Uttarakhand declared their second essay for 306/7.

In reply, Nagaland lasted just 18 overs with spinners Mayank Mishra (9-7-4-5) and Swapnil Singh (9-5-21-4) running riot.

This was the fourth lowest total in the history of the Ranji Trophy as Nagaland joined the ill-famed list headed by Hyderabad who were skittled out for 21 by Rajasthan in the 2010-11 season.

Southern Punjab's 22 (vs Northern India; 1934-35) is second on the list. Jammu and Kashmir were twice bowled out for 23 (vs Delhi, 1960-61) and Haryana (1977-78), while Sindh also had folded for the same score of 23 (vs Southern Punjab) way back in 1938-39.

Nagaland's number nine batter Nagaho Chishi was their only player to reach a double-digit score as their scorecard resembled a telephone number, 0, 7, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 7, 10, 0 and 0 not out. Their innings lasted a little over an hour in the post-lunch session.

Brief Scores:

At Kolkata: Bengal 169 and 259 for 4 in 74.5 overs (Koushil Ghosh 69, Anustup Majumdar 83, Manoj Tiwary 60 not out; Shivam Mavi 2/65) beat Uttar Pradesh 198 and 227 all out in 65.3 overs by six wickets. Bengal 6 points, Uttar Pradesh 0 points.

At Sovima: Uttarakhand 282 and 306 for 7 in 70 overs (Priyanshu Khanduri 73, Swapnil Singh 88; Akash Singh 3/66) beat Nagaland 389 (Shrikant Mundhe 161, Yugandhar Singh 73; Swapnil Singh 5/47) and 25 in 18 overs (Nagaho Chishi 10; Mayank Mishra 5/4, Swapnil Singh 4/21) by 174 runs. Uttarakhand 6 points, Nagaland 0 points.

At Bhubneswar: Odisha 457 all out in 154.2 overs (Debabrata Pradhan 89, Abhishek Raut 70, Shantanu Mishra 61, Subhranshu Senapati 52; Ninad Rathva 5/106) draws with Baroda 624 for 8 in 172.4 overs (Shashwat Rawat 135, Priyanshu Moliya 118, Abhimanyu Rajput 102; Basant Mohanty 2/31). Odisha 1 point, Baroda 3 points.

At Rohtak: Haryana 46 and 353 all out in 123 overs (Chaitanya Bishnoi 97, Himanshu Rana 87; Rishi Dhawan 3/83, Sidharth Sharma 2/43) beat Himachal Pradesh 487/4 decl in 130.2 overs (Raghav Dhawan 182, Prashant Chopra 137, Amit Kumar 81; Chaitanya Bishnoi 2/15) by an innings and 88 runs. Haryana 0 points, Himachal Pradesh 7 points.