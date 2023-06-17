Soccer: Romeo Beckham joins Brentford's junior team

IMAGE: Beckham, son of former England captain and Inter Miami president and co-owner David Beckham, featured 15 times for Brentford B and scored one goal during his loan spell. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Brentford B have signed Romeo Beckham on a permanent transfer after the forward spent the second half of the 2022-23 season in England on loan, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

Beckham, who began training with the team in October last year and joined it in January on a six-month loan from Inter Miami, signed a one-year contract with an extension option for an additional year.

The 20-year-old was part of the squad that in May lifted the Premier League Cup, a competition run by the Premier League for under-21 sides.

Beckham, son of former England captain and Inter Miami president and co-owner David Beckham, featured 15 times for Brentford B and scored one goal during his loan spell.

"We added Romeo to our squad in January and he's been fantastic for the group," Brentford B coach Neil MacFarlane said.

"We've continued to develop him in and out of possession and we look forward to him coming back in good spirits to continue working with him next season."

Habas joins Mohun Bagan as Technical Director



Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Friday appointed its former head coach Antonio Lopez Habas of Spain as the team's new Technical Director ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season.

Habas returns to India, having previously managed ATK Mohun Bagan during the Hero ISL 2021-22 season.

"Along with making a powerful first-team side, Mohun Bagan Super Giant wants to stress on youth development with the aim of producing first-team players from the various age-group sides.

"Habas will be in charge of technical instructions for all the sides. The development side is currently training for the Calcutta League," the club said in a statement.

The Spaniard is the first head coach to win two Hero ISL titles. He began his journey with Atletico de Kolkata during the 2014 edition and became the first head coach to win the ISL title.

Habas had a stint with FC Pune City later on before returning to India to join ATK FC, leading them to the Hero ISL title during the 2019-20 season.

He took charge of ATK Mohun Bagan the following season and guided them to the ISL final that year. He parted ways with the Mariners midway during the 2021-22 season.

Jamshedpur FC signs Steven Dias as head coach of reserve team

ISL team Jamshedpur FC has signed former India international Steven Dias as the head coach os its reserve team.

Dias returns to Jamshedpur FC after a successful coaching stint as head coach with Ambernath United Atlanta FC.

Under Dias, Ambernath United reached the final round of the Hero I-League Second Division this year, only narrowly missing out on becoming champions of the I-League Second Division where they needed just a draw against Delhi FC.

He led the club to successive undefeated Mumbai FA Elite Division titles in 2022 and 2023 as well as back-to-back Mumbai Women's League titles.

He was also the head coach of the Maharashtra Santosh Trophy team, leading them to the final round.

The 39-year-old Dias represented India 51 times between 2004 and 2011, scoring seven goals for the Blue Tigers and even captaining the national team during a glorious career that saw him lift the AFC Challenge Cup in 2008 and play in the 2011 AFC Asian Cup.

Karanjit Singh signs one-year contract extension with Kerala Blasters FC

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Kerala Blasters FC have announced the extension of the contract of veteran goalkeeper Karanjit Singh for a period of one year.

The custodian extended his stay at the club until 2024, and this extension will see Karanjit Singh continue in his role as a part of the Kerala Blasters' goalkeeping unit.

A two-time ISL champion with Chennaiyin FC, Karanjit Singh made a switch to the Blasters during the 2021-22 mid-season transfer window. The shot-stopper has accumulated 51 appearances for the two clubs and has kept 14 clean sheets and made over 120 saves across his six seasons in the ISL.

One of the very few players to have a dual role in the team, Karanjit was a player-cum-goalkeeping coach in the 2018-19 season. The custodian's longevity and seniority will be of invaluable help to the Blasters' squad.