HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Sinner eyes third straight Australian Open crown

Sinner eyes third straight Australian Open crown

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 13, 2026 14:42 IST

x

Jannik Sinner

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner steps onto the blue courts unencumbered and with his focus sharpened after an outstanding 2025 in which he was only seriously challenged by world number one Carlos Alcaraz. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Jannik Sinner returns to the Australian Open targeting a third straight title as the Italian seeks to impose a level of supremacy reminiscent of Novak Djokovic's stranglehold on the year's opening Grand Slam.

The 24-year-old will arrive at Melbourne Park under vastly different circumstances from 12 months ago when his successful title defence was partly overshadowed by a doping controversy which saw him serve a three-month ban.

With that storm firmly behind him, Sinner steps onto the blue courts unencumbered and with his focus sharpened after an outstanding 2025 in which he was only seriously challenged by world number one Carlos Alcaraz.

 

"I feel to be a better player than last year," Sinner said after beating Alcaraz to win the season-ending ATP Finals with his 58th match victory of a curtailed campaign.

"Honestly, amazing season. Many, many wins, and not many losses. All the losses I had, I tried to see the positive things and tried to evolve as a player.

"I felt like this happened in a very good way."

Sinner eyes Djokovic-like dominance

Sinner now sets his sights on a third straight Melbourne crown - a feat last achieved in the men's game during the second of Djokovic's "three-peats" from 2019 to 2021 - and few would bet against him pushing his overall major tally to five.

That pursuit continues to be built on a game as relentless as it is precise, a metronomic rhythm from the baseline powered by near-robotic consistency and heavy groundstrokes that grind opponents into submission.

Although anchored in consistency and control, Sinner has worked to add a dash of magic - the kind of spontaneity best embodied by Alcaraz - and his pursuit will add intrigue to a rivalry that has become the defining duel of men's tennis.

"It's evolved in a positive way, especially the serving," Sinner said at the ATP Finals of his game.

"From the back of the court, it's a bit more unpredictable. I still have margins where I can play better at times.

"It's also difficult because you have to give a lot of credit to your opponent. Carlos is an incredible player. You have to push yourself over the limits."

The "Sincaraz" rivalry has already lit up most of the biggest tennis tournaments but Melbourne remains the missing piece, and all signs point to that changing this year with the Australian Open set for a blockbuster title showdown.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'New Two' roadblock for Djokovic at Australian Open
'New Two' roadblock for Djokovic at Australian Open
Why Sabalenka feels even more dangerous this AO
Why Sabalenka feels even more dangerous this AO
Sabalenka's cheeky victory speech sets engagement buzz
Sabalenka's cheeky victory speech sets engagement buzz
Brisbane crown again: Sabalenka sends AO warning
Brisbane crown again: Sabalenka sends AO warning
Can Carlos Alcaraz Conquer Melbourne Park?
Can Carlos Alcaraz Conquer Melbourne Park?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 2

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

webstory image 3

7 Winter Superfoods You Must Try

VIDEOS

Newlyweds Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben spotted in Mumbai post wedding1:07

Newlyweds Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben spotted in Mumbai...

Evergreen Star Bhagyashree Spotted Looking Graceful as Ever1:01

Evergreen Star Bhagyashree Spotted Looking Graceful as Ever

Must watch video! EAM Jaishankar's BRICS message to the world8:28

Must watch video! EAM Jaishankar's BRICS message to the...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO